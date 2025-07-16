15 Movies With Post-Credits Scenes That You Probably Missed

In 2008, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) appeared in a post-credit sequence for "Iron Man" where he was startled to see a man dressed in black standing by a window in his home. "Who the hell are you?" Stark asks, prompting the man to step from the shadows and reveal himself: "Nick Fury, director of S.H.I.E.L.D.," played by none other than Samuel L. Jackson.

This 30-second scene — placed after the credits at the behest of director Edgar Wright — shifted the pop culture landscape and all but ensured audiences would start sitting through lengthy end titles just to catch a few seconds teasing the next big adventure. The trend continues to this day, and it's almost disappointing when a movie, especially a big blockbuster, doesn't feature something at the very end.

So, well done, Marvel, for kick-starting the post-credit scene trend.

Except... they didn't.

As much as the MCU deserves credit for fully capitalizing on the gimmick, the post-credit scene — also known as a stinger, end tag, or credit cookie — existed long before Tony Stark met Nick Fury. While some are incredibly famous, like "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" bringing back Ferris to encourage the audience to leave the theater, others have flown under the radar for years, even decades.

Here are 15 movies with post-credit scenes you probably missed!