Napoleon Dynamite's Success Led To An Awful Animated Series That Was Canceled After 6 Episodes

Jared Hess' oddball comedy "Napoleon Dynamite" was an enormous success when it was released back in 2004, making over $46 million on its tiny $400,000 budget. The film was just peculiar enough to attract a snarky audience of jeering twentysomethings who liked to quote the film's kooky dialogue and imitate lead actor Jon Heder's peculiar delivery. The title character lived in a boring city in Idaho, but, like a Wes Anderson character, also lived in a carefully constructed personal universe of his own. Napoleon was always confident and assured, even as he was relentlessly picked on at his high school. His fashion sense stunk, but he attacked the world with a strangely laconic self-assurance that one can't help but envy.

The character was striking enough to launch a miniature industry of "Vote for Pedro" T-shirts, sweaters, mugs, Funko Pops, bumper stickers, and Halloween costumes. "Napoleon Dynamite" stayed entrenched in the pop consciousness for way, way longer than anyone might have expected. It has inspired reunion screenings and countless post-rep-screening Q&As. And I, fool that I am, predicted in 2004 that it wouldn't attract a cult. I am rarely more wrong.

What even the deepest-cut Pedro fans may not recall was the "Napoleon Dynamite" animated series that aired on Fox, eight years after the film was released. The "Napoleon Dynamite" animated series reunited most of the original film's cast, including Heder in the title role, Efren Ramirez as Pedro, Tina Majorino as Deb, Aaron Ruell as Napoleon's older brother Kip, and John Gries as their shiftless Uncle Rico. Even Diedrich Bader and Haylie Duff returned. The show also boasted guest spots for Jennifer Coolidge, Sam Rockwell, Jemaine Clement, Amy Poehler, and Alan Tudyk.

It also sucked. The series immediately got terrible reviews (it has a 32% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 28 reviews), and the ratings were immediately low. It was canceled after six episodes.