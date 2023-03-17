Keanu Reeves Says DC Is 'Trying To Figure Out What To Do' With Constantine 2

The character of John Constantine (created by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette, and John Totleben) first appeared in an issue of "Swamp Thing" in June of 1985. He would go on to appear in a comic book called "Hellblazer," a title that described his profession as a paranormal private investigator. For year, Constantine was a favorite of readers drawn to darker and more twisted fantasy stories. In 2005, director Francis Lawrence adapted "Hellblazer" to the big screen in the form of "Constantine" starring Keanu Reeves in the title role.

"Constantine" reworked the character slightly, making him into a freelance exorcist as well as P.I. In the film, Constantine is dealing with cancer, despite his constant hobnobbing with Archangel Gabriel (Tilda Swinton) and the snarling Lucifer (Peter Stormare). "Constantine" was only warmly received by critics, and it currently holds a 46% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also opened to disappointing box office numbers, making less that $30 million against a $100 million budget. Eventually, "Constantine" would earn a great deal of money overseas, but at the end of 2005, Lawrence's film would hardly be regarded at all.

In 2014, John Constantine would return in TV form, thanks to the series broadcast on NBC called, again, "Constantine." In the show, co-created by comic book movie veteran David S. Goyer, the main character was played by Matt Ryan, and the series rolled more strongly with the original comic's cynicism. Fans stayed away in droves, and the series was canceled after one season.

Despite a seeming indifference toward the character in the past, more and more "Constantine" fans have begun emerging in recent years to express their enthusiasm for Lawrence's film, leading to rumors of a "Constantine 2" in the near future. Reeves, meanwhile, is merely awaiting an invitation to return. He's game.