Keanu Reeves-Led Constantine Sequel Is Still Happening Despite DC Universe Slate Changes

Fans who have been clamoring for the return of Keanu Reeves as Constantine can take a deep breath of relief because the sequel announced last fall has not been canned in the wake of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new plans for the DC Universe. Reeves first played the character of John Constantine in the 2005 cult-hit "Constantine" from director Francis Lawrence. In the years that followed, Reeves' star only got hotter, and Lawrence went on to direct hugely successful projects like "I Am Legend" and the latter three films in "The Hunger Games" series.

The Constantine character has been played multiple times across a variety of mediums over the years, and plenty of folks have a soft spot for Reeves' take. However, after big changes like Henry Cavill not returning as Superman and the scrapping of the already-completed "Batgirl" film, the fate of the future of "Constantine 2" looked grim. Fortunately, Warner Bros. has confirmed with Entertainment Weekly that the film is still happening, and won't be deterred by the DC Universe slate. "A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to EW that Constantine 2 is not scrapped," wrote EW's Nick Romano. "Internet chatter going around social media suggested it had been."

It's likely that "Constantine 2" will fall somewhere under the DC Elseworlds umbrella, where non-canon DC Universe films like Todd Phillips' "Joker: Folie à Deux" and Matt Reeves' "The Batman: Part II" will exist. That is, of course, unless Gunn and Safran have something else planned that has yet to be made public.