Constantine Sequel With Keanu Reeves Is Officially Happening, Director Francis Lawrence To Return

Some demon-dealing magicians get all the luck. After nearly two decades, Keanu Reeves will return to the role of John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 cult hit "Constantine." Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has greenlit a "Constantine 2" starring Reeves and re-teaming him with director Francis Lawrence. "Constantine" was Lawrence's directorial debut and he went on to direct "I am Legend" and the "Hunger Games" sequels, so he's sharpened his talents and could potentially be back with an even better tale of Constantine's troubles. (John is always in trouble. That's his whole thing.)

While many fans might be asking "why now?," they should really be asking "why not?" Not only is Reeves still killing it as an action star in the "John Wick" franchise, but the character of Constantine has gained new interest due to the success of Netflix's "The Sandman" series, which turned the character into Joanna Constantine but maintained the same cursed history and bad attitude. "Constantine" may have been a shoddy adaptation of the "Hellblazer" comic series, but it was a great take on the character of John Constantine and is an incredibly fun comic book flick.

Someone might have made a deal with the Devil to get a sequel made after all of these years, but it was worth it.

Variety also confirmed that Warner Bros. is indeed making a "Constantine" sequel, though their sources say that the HBO Max series has gotten the axe. Bad Robot was producing that as well as a "Madame X" series directed by Angela Robinson, which has also allegedly been cut. Either series could get picked up by another streamer if they can convince Warner Bros. to share the rights, but it doesn't take a fortune teller to see that the future of "Justice League Dark" on television isn't looking bright.