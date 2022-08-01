Why The Sandman Transformed John Constantine Into Johanna Constantine

Comic book fans can be real sticklers for accuracy, and the casting announcements for the Netflix adaptation of "The Sandman" had some fans getting their "Swamp Thing" undies in a twist. Some of the characters had been gender-swapped, including the fallen angel Lucifer (played by "Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie) and the Dreaming's librarian, Lucienne (played by "The One" star Vivienne Acheampong). Fan theories regarding the casting of Jenna Coleman ("Doctor Who") as Johanna Constantine began cropping up all over the internet.

Johanna Constantine appears in "The Sandman" comics at one point, but so does her descendant, John Constantine. In fact, John pops up in the first "Sandman" comic book run, "Preludes and Nocturnes," so fans were a bit boggled: Why Johanna and no John in this adaptation? The magician and exorcist is a beloved DC Comics character. He's a bisexual, chain-smoking, extremely cursed individual with a bitter sense of humor, and his fandom is fierce. So where did John Constantine bugger off to in the Netflix series, and why is Johanna there instead?

I had the chance to talk to "The Sandman" comic series creator Neil Gaiman at a press event covering the upcoming series, and he had a very surprising answer to that question. It turns out that sometimes the reasons for casting changes or swaps are much simpler than fans might think.