A Knight's Tale Sequel Could've Happened — But Netflix's Algorithm Killed It

Brian Helgeland's 2001 film "A Knight's Tale" is based on the first of the Canterbury Tales by Geoffrey Chaucer, but it has as much to do with 14th-century medieval literature as "Wayne's World." The film features characters singing Queen songs and one of the characters invents the Nike "swoop" as a brand for her armor. The story involves William Thatcher (Heath Ledger) a handsome young cove who aims to win jousting tournaments and be welcomed as one of the king's knights. It's a raucous, lightweight, silly movie that is deeply beloved by a very specific age group, that is: those who were between 15 and 17 in May of 2001.

It also depicted Ledger at the height of his heartthrob powers, as well as Paul Bettany (as Chaucer), Rufus Sewell as the villain, Shannyn Sossamon as Ledger's would-be paramour, and a trio of brilliant comedian sidekicks in Mark Addy, Laura Fraser, and Alan Tudyk. "A Knight's Tale" found a secondary life on home video, becoming a quintessential slumber party classic for a few years in the mid-2000s. It's a great deal of fun, but for God's sake, don't study it for an accurate representation of British history or of Chaucer's writings.

On its opening weekend, "A Knight's Tale" was considered a bomb, making only $16 million against its $65 million budget. It went on to earn its money back, however, and Helgelund was eager to return to William Thatcher's world for a sequel. Indeed, in a new interview with Inverse, Helgeland talked about his sequel ideas, as well as how far he got in the sequel-making process. Sadly, because of the caprices of the Netflix algorithm, "A Knight's Tale 2" was quashed.