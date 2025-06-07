The Real Reason Michelle Monaghan Was Cut From Keanu Reeves' Constantine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite not being a big hit in its day, 2005's "Constantine" has found a great deal of love in the 20 years since its original release. Starring Keanu Reeves as DC's John Constantine, the movie was directed by Francis Lawrence, of "The Hunger Games" fame, doing the R-rated comic book movie thing on a large scale years before "Deadpool" proved that sort of thing could be commercially viable on a blockbuster level. It featured an impressive cast including Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, and Tilda Swinton. Another big star, Michelle Monaghan, was technically in the film but unfortunately saw her scenes wind up on the cutting room floor.

Monaghan, who viewers will know from her work in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise and "The White Lotus," among other things, played Ellie, a half-demon love interest for Reeves' titular anti-hero, who had several scenes in the film. So, why didn't those scenes make it into "Constantine?" According to writer Akiva Goldsman, it all came down to the story. Speaking in 2020 during the 15th anniversary Comic-Con@Home panel, Goldsman addressed Monaghan's cut scenes, saying the following:

"We had real story reasons for doing it. It was not her performance, she's a fantastic actress and we really liked the work that she did. We just decided that Constantine was better alone, and feeling like he didn't have a companion that he could, sort of, lean on and have a relationship with."

As Goldsman tells it, Monaghan's character ultimately didn't suit the story they were trying to tell. This sort of thing happens all of the time, for what it's worth. Tim Roth was cut from Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, despite being a regular in the filmmaker's movies. It's just the nature of the beast as it exists.