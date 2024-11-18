Tom Cruise Was Eyed To Play A Different Tropic Thunder Character Before Les Grossman

Robert Downey Jr. earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Academy Awards for playing Kirk Lazarus/"Sergeant Lincoln Osiris" in "Tropic Thunder." (Though it took 15 years and "Oppenheimer" for him to cinch the Oscar.)

RDJ's performance as the self-involved Lazarus — an actor who takes his craft so seriously he'll get surgical blackface — is indeed a highlight. It's the most transgressive part of "Tropic Thunder," but no matter how offensive it can look out of context, it's executed with purpose in the film, not hate (except towards method actors).

Only one other part in "Tropic Thunder" rivals RDJ as Lazarus; Tom Cruise as short-tempered studio executive Les Grossman. Even more so than "Collateral" (which makes Cruise's steely screen presence sinister), Cruise's Grossman performance attests to his surprising range. In "Tropic Thunder," Cruise's movie star good looks are concealed beneath balding, burly makeup and he acts nothing like he usually does.

As Ethan Hunt or Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Cruise never loses his cool, while Grossman does nothing but flip out. Grossman also never smiles, whereas Cruise's wide grin is his signature. Yet, it works. /Film readers agreed that Les Grossman is Tom Cruise's best role.

In a 2008 New York Times interview, "Tropic Thunder" writer/director Ben Stiller (who also stars as Tugg Speedman) said he first offered Cruise a different part: Rick Peck, Speedman's agent. Cruise declined, so the role was filled first by Stiller's friend and frequent collaborator Owen Wilson. Then Wilson became unavailable in 2007 after a hospitalization, so Matthew McCounaghey played Peck in the final film (like Cruise and RDJ, he nails it).