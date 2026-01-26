David Harbour may have thought Netflix would cancel "Stranger Things" after one season, but anyone who saw it knew it was destined for greatness. After premiering in the summer of 2016, the fantasy TV series about a mother searching for her lost son and a group of youngsters befriending a girl with telekinetic powers became ubiquitous in pop culture. A big reason for that success was how the show wore its influences on its sleeve. It was definitely an original series not based on any pre-existing intellectual property, but it felt like something people had seen before. Notably, it felt like 1980s adventure movies, like "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "The Goonies." The show also owes a massive debt to the collective works of Stephen King.

King has left an indelible mark on horror with such classics as "It," "Carrie," "The Shining," and "Salem's Lot," to name a few. The man's bibliography is prolific, so you don't have to search far to find other books, movies, and TV shows paying homage to him. But while other works may have a quick King reference and move on, "Stranger Things" really steals borrows a lot from the horror maestro.

You can find King's fingerprints in every season of "Stranger Things." Some details can be hand-waved away as facets of the supernatural horror genre, but others feel like the Duffer Brothers owe King some royalty checks (not that he needs the extra money).

Here are 10 similarities between "Stranger Things" and Stephen King books.