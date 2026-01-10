David Harbour Thought Netflix Would Cancel Stranger Things After 'Disaster' First Season

"Stranger Things" is finished, and while Netflix has found a solid replacement in the hugely popular "KPop Demon Hunters," the streamer will still struggle to repeat the success of its biggest show. According to Jim Hopper actor David Harbour, however, nobody saw any of this coming. He even expected "Stranger Things" to be canceled after just one season.

Nothing is ever going to replace "Stranger Things." The Netflix show represented the streaming series, becoming a cultural phenomenon and capturing the imaginations of an entire generation. The controversial finale, which left many big "Stranger Things" questions unanswered even brought in as much as $30 million at the box office, cementing the show's status as the most popular streaming series of all time. As such, it's sort of funny to think that the show was considered a bit of an underdog when it first debuted almost a decade ago.

Back in 2016, when the first season of "Stranger Things" dropped, creators Matt and Ross Duffer had no idea they had just delivered a show that would become a cultural phenomenon. But after 18 Emmy nominations and a wave of support from fans, Netflix and the Duffers found themselves with a major hit on their hands. That must have been nice considering nobody expected the show to do much prior to its surprise success. In fact, nobody thought the show would last beyond one season, including Harbour, who claims that everyone involved thought "Stranger Things" would be a disaster.