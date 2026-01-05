What Is The Conformity Gate? Stranger Things Season 5's Fake Ending Theory Explained

This article contains spoilers for the "Stranger Things" finale.

After 10 years, "Stranger Things" wrapped up with a divisive series finale that has many fans confused and frustrated. Out of this tumultuous reaction to the final episode has grown a new movement known as "Conformity Gate," but what exactly is it? Well, in short, the term refers to a widespread online theory that the finale was a fake-out and that we'll actually be getting a secret ninth episode to wrap up the series on January 7, 2025. But there's a little more to it than that.

If you use social media as a gauge, the "Stranger Things" finale was a historic blunder that should have resulted in creators Matt and Ross Duffer being hauled before a tribunal to face merciless justice. Of course, social media isn't always the most reliable metric for how the majority of viewers are feeling. Many audience members who liked the show well enough felt as though the "Stranger Things" finale was almost perfect, and some might have even been fully satisfied with the way the show ended. But there's no doubt hordes of fans are confused or even downright furious about the finale, and out of this fervor has come "Conformity Gate."

The movement essentially uses small moments from the finale as evidence to suggest that it was all just a fake ending, and that the Duffers and Netflix have pulled the wool over our eyes, much like Vecna with one of his illusions. Furthermore, the theory suggests Netflix will announce or even surprise-release a ninth episode on January 7, 2025, which will truly wrap up the series. Is this just wishful thinking among a crazed fanbase, or is there any legitimacy to Conformity Gate? Let's take a closer look at the evidence.