5 Stranger Things Spin-Offs We Want To See After The Series Finale

Let's start with the sneaky spin-off tease in the "Stranger Things" series finale, shall we? In the barrage of happy and bittersweet character endings, we discover that Hopper and Joyce are planning to get married and very understandably intend to move away from Hawkins. Their new home will be a town called Montauk, where Hop has been offered a better police chief gig. This is a very deliberate wink-and-nudge to the Duffer Brothers' planned proto-"Stranger Things" show "Montauk," which played with some of the same elements but was set in the titular New York town instead of Hawkins, Indiana. But what if it's also something bigger?

Despite the comments that contradict the idea, it would make all sorts of sense for the Duffers to focus the spin-off on Winona Ryder and David Harbour's characters. Ryder, in particular, rarely got her flowers on the show after season 1, as Joyce was often relegated to hand-wringing and general anxiety while more interesting storylines swirled all around her. Ryder being a Golden Globe winner and a two-time Academy Award nominee, this always seemed like a strange decision — and she might not be opposed to elevating the character in a spin-off.

As for what this spin-off would be about, there's a chance that it could still involve elements of the "Montauk Project" conspiracy theory about secret government experiments. On the other hand, "Stranger Things" already drank from that well quite extensively, so maybe Hop and Joyce's version of "Montauk" would be something entirely different. Still, do such details really matter? Just bring back the version of Joyce who was happy to lop off Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) head with an ax, and we're golden.