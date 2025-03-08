10 Worst Stephen King Endings, Ranked

More than one wiseguy writer has uttered some variant on, "It's the journey, not the destination," but let's be honest: If you trek a thousand miles through some of the most beautiful, strange, and intriguing landscapes on Earth only to end up at a Burger King, you may wonder why you've endured so much for a lukewarm box of chicken fries. Sticking the landing is a nightmare for every creator, but not everyone can take the occasional wet plop with aplomb like Stephen King can. King is an endurance runner of a writer, and no matter the ending, he still gets us to enjoy our journey with him. That's one of his biggest skills, and it's also the one that always gets us lining up for his next book.

King will also be the first to admit when the ending gets away from him, either from some late game writer's block, or because he was deep in his drug era. But he never worries about that, either, and on the whole, most of his endings make better sense in context than we give them credit for. Still, there's no argument that some of his endings are, well, just bad. We're here to talk about the worst finales Sai King has unleashed on his fandom.

Let's head on down that long road with Mr. King and talk about what works and what really doesn't. Spoilers are to be expected, since we're digging into the 10 worst Stephen King endings.