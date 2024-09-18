Stephen King's Two Worst Books Both Received Adaptations - And They Sucked

Stephen King has become somewhat famous for his contribution to horror literature. Thanks to a long series of terrifying (and often, terrifyingly long) novels, King has become a genre unto himself, authoring tales like "Carrie," "Christine," "It," "Pet Sematary," "The Stand," "The Dead Zone," "Firestarter," "Cujo," "Misery," and dozens of others. He often tells tales of alcoholic authors (something he admits he can relate to) or other not-entirely-redeemable protagonists dealing with supernatural evil in one for or another. King is widely beloved for his storytelling acumen, and his dogged pursuit of his own unusual interests. For the most part, horror is where his heart has lived, and he still writes ghost stories and tales of regret to this day.

But perhaps King should stay far away from science fiction. When the antagonist of a Stephen King story is a malevolent spirit, a killer dog, a demonic living corpse, or a child-eating clown, he is in his wheelhouse. When the antagonist is a being from beyond the stars, he starts to flounder. Indeed, when one thinks of Pennywise from "It" as a supernatural creature, it's an interesting story. When one considers the character's oblique origin as a minor, Lovecraftian space deity, the story instantly becomes stupid.

And no two novels in King's bibliography are stupider than 1987's "The Tommyknockers" and 2001's "Dreamcatcher." Both are about invading aliens, and both are possessed of nonsensical premises. Indeed, the latter feels like a whacked-out drug trip, and it because King was hopped up on painkillers when he wrote it (he was recovering from a terrible van accident).

Long ago, filmmakers agreed that every single Stephen King story should be adapted to film or television — there are about 60 films and TV adaptations based on King's work — so even stinkers like "The Tommyknockers" and "Dreamcatcher" were granted screen treatment.

Perhaps predictably, the adaptations aren't very good either.