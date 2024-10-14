Stephen King Wrote This Maligned Sci-Fi Novel After Someone Almost Killed Him

"Dreamcatcher" mostly plays out like King is borrowing ideas from other works of fiction, including his own. "Alien" is clearly a big influence on the story, which is about alien creatures that incubate inside human bodies and then burst forth to be born. But unlike the Xenomorph in "Alien," which explodes out of a human's chest, the otherworldly creatures in "Dreamcatcher" spring forth from ... uh ... the anus. Yes, that's right, people literally crap out aliens in this story, to the point where the creatures get the nickname "s***-weasels." King also goes ahead and names the main (human) villain of the story Colonel Kurtz, which is, of course, the name of Marlon Brando's character in "Apocalypse Now." And just to top it all off, King also seems to be rewriting one of his very best novels, "It." Just like "It," "Dreamcatcher" is set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine. And just like "It," it's also about a group of friends who formed a strong bond as children and then reunite as adults.

"Dreamcatcher" isn't very good. Sure, it has its moments: King is a very good writer, and he always manages to turn a memorable phrase or two. There's also a section of the book that deals with one of the main characters surviving being struck by a vehicle, which allowed King to channel his near-death experience onto the page. Still, the book is ultimately disappointing, and King, to his credit, has since admitted as much. "I don't like 'Dreamcatcher' very much," he told to Rolling Stone. As King tells it, his sudden return to drugs following the accident played a part in the book's failures: "I was using a lot of Oxycontin for pain. And I couldn't work on a computer back then because it hurt too much to sit in that position. So I wrote the whole thing longhand. And I was pretty stoned when I wrote it, because of the Oxy, and that's another book that shows the drugs at work."

"Dreamcatcher," like most King novels, was eventually turned into a movie. Believe it or not, the movie is actually worse than the book, despite having renowned screenwriter William Goldman on board.