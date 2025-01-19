What Is Pennywise's True Form In Stephen King's IT?

Line up your iconic and often unkillable serial killers. March in your undead armies by their hundreds. But frankly, if you want to creep out even the most demanding horror fans, all you need to do is show them a clown chilling in a storm drain.

Pennywise the Dancing Clown in "It" is truly a thing of nightmare fuel, so much so that even his creator, Stephen King, believes Pennywise will outlive him as terror that will never die. But there's so much more to King's iconic monster, which has a strict diet of fear and children. For one, he's an ageless being that doesn't age between the Losers Club's first encounter and their pulse-pounding reunion and 27 years later, when they're still scarred from the otherworldly trauma. Their dread of what's waiting down in the belly of their hometown keeps It ticking over and leads to It taking many shapes and sizes throughout the story that spans almost three decades.

Besides the nightmarish clown with a button red nose, Pennywise also appears to the Losers as a wolfman, a diseased homeless man living under a house, a lonely old lady, and giant ax-swinging lumberjack Paul Bunyan. However, the truth behind Derry's best-kept and bleakest secret is that while Pennywise may creep out kids in the form of a clown, his true nature is even weirder.