The Spooky Character That Stephen King Knows Will Outlive Him

Through the 65 books adorned with Stephen King's name and the 200 short stories sprinkled among them, there are good, bad, and truly monstrous characters filling the worlds he's created and cracked open to spill into others. With such a wide variety, everyone has a favorite that has more often than not, jumped from the page and onto the screen to gain a second life. There's one above all, however, that the author feels will outlive them all and be a name that will perhaps even outlive his own, long after he's gone so long as there's fear to feast on.

In an interview with The New York Times, King predicted that Pennywise the Clown, the nefarious child-eating monster from "It" will stand the test of time, even if he doesn't. "When I was growing up, the big paperback writer was John D. MacDonald. When he died, his work pretty much disappeared," King recalled. "I don't know what will happen to my stuff when I die, but one thing I'm pretty sure of is that Pennywise will be around. The rest of the stuff may disappear, but 200 years from now, people will say, 'Pennywise is really scary.'" Beep, beep, Mr. King.