Who Played The Best Pennywise? Here's What /Film Readers Had To Say

Stephen King first published his massive horror epic "It" in September of 1986, and it encapsulated just about every habit and preoccupation the author has. Running 1,138 pages, "It" told the story of seven childhood friends living in Derry, Maine in 1957, a dank, unpleasant time and place. Each one of the children is either traumatized or abused. Their friendship binds them together in solidarity, and they take to calling themselves the Losers Club. Oh yes, and Derry is being stalked by a subterranean shapeshifting monster that lives in the sewers and eats children, occasionally emerging from its lair in the form of a terrifying clown named Pennywise. The Losers Club bands together to defeat the monster and, in so doing, symbolically defeat their abuse and trauma.

Fast-forward to 1984, and the Losers have all become unhappy, disaffected adults. They have all moved away from Derry, but remain haunted by their childhood abuse. Pennywise, it seems, was not defeated, and re-emerges to continue its child-eating spree. The adult Losers must re-band to defeat the clown once again. King was clearly writing a story about how the perceived beatific idylls of 1950s small-town America were, in fact, replete with death, pain, and domestic misery. The adults of the 1980s, he seemed to argue, are all damaged.

In 1990, ABC adapted "It" into a notable TV miniseries. Tim Curry played Pennywise. In 1998, the Indian network Zee TV adapted "It" into the 52-episode series "Woh." The clown was played by an actor named Lilliput. In 2017 and 2019, Warner Bros. adapted "It" into two lengthy feature films, and updated the timeline to be set in 1989 and 2019. Pennywise was played by Bill Skarsgård.

So who wore the clown white best? We asked /Film's readers on Facebook, and they debated fiercely.