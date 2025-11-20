15 Best Medical TV Shows On Netflix
Medical television shows are a genre that's been around nearly as long as the TV medium itself, dating at least as far back as 1951's "City Hospital." Since then, the genre continues to flourish decades later, whether with series that focus directly on the medical profession or simply use it as a backdrop for their stories. These shows can be set in the harrowing trauma center of a hospital or follow a small-town physician serving an entire community. To that point, medical shows are some of the most tonally flexible around, veering from high-stakes drama to easygoing comfort series and comedies.
As with virtually every major genre, Netflix has an impressive selection of medical shows available in its streaming library. This includes a robust variety of acclaimed K-dramas, with medical shows also thriving in the South Korean television industry. So we've rounded up the 15 best medical TV shows currently on Netflix, ready to treat audiences to vicarious thrills and holistic wellness.
Grey's Anatomy
Prolific screenwriter and producer Shonda Rimes built her television empire starting with the 2005 medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." The show follows surgeon Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who works at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, starting the series as a resident. Meredith advances from a wide-eyed intern to a senior figure among the hospital's medical team, mentoring fresh-faced professionals following in her footsteps. More than just following their life-and-death work in the hospital, "Grey's Anatomy" delves into the characters' messy love lives, which only gets more convoluted as the cast grows and changes.
The obvious appeal about "Grey's Anatomy" is that the show is a big-budget soap opera, complete with ridiculous plot points and laughably complicated romantic dynamics. This over-the-top storytelling extends to actual lethal stakes for the hospital personnel, informing exceedingly stupid ways doctors have died throughout the show. With that in mind, "Grey's Anatomy" is certainly never boring, with seeing what wild directions will take and who will hook up with who a big part of the fun. With plenty of essential episodes everyone should watch at least once, "Grey's Anatomy" is still the gold standard of medical dramas.
Nurse Jackie
After delivering a criminally underrated stellar performance in "The Sopranos," Edie Falco took center stage with the Showtime original series "Nurse Jackie." The 2009 dramedy stars Falco as Jackie Peyton, a hospital emergency room nurse in New York City. Jackie's seemingly normal facade conceals that she's heavily addicted to prescription painkillers, which she hides from most of her colleagues and family. As Jackie's addiction grows increasingly out of control, her personal and professional lives are poised to come crashing down amid the pressure of working in a big city hospital.
While the show tackles a very tragic and timely topic, "Nurse Jackie" also has a wicked sense of humor to help that medicine go down. Powering it all is Falco in her best television performance to date, capturing all the nuances of Jackie Peyton and all the moral complexities that come with her. Just like its protagonist, "Nurse Jackie" is a complicated show, to be sure, but finds the comedy in what is fundamentally a tragic story. One of the best medical shows of all time, regardless of streaming platform, "Nurse Jackie" brings a deliciously dark edge to its tale.
Call the Midwife
The memoirs of 1950s nurse Jennifer Worth inspired the 2012 British television series "Call the Midwife." The show is set in the East End of London in the mid-20th century, following a group of nurse midwives in the neighborhood. The narrative centers on Jenny Lee (Jessica Raine), starting in 1957 amidst the baby boom as Europe finally emerges from the devastation of World War II the preceding decade. Each subsequent season covers the following year in Jenny's career as the United Kingdom endures tremendous upheaval during this period.
Cast member Stephen McGann thinks "Call the Midwife" became so popular because of the inherent goodness of its main characters, and he's not wrong. In an era with so much moral ambiguity and bad behavior often being regarded, this British medical series reminds us the importance of doing good. That through line is something Jenny maintains across her character arc, imparting that approach to her direct colleagues in their work. A period piece medical drama that veers into heartbreaking sentimentality as Britain grows and changes, "Call the Midwife" is a portrait of dedication in the face of unrelentingly oppressive conventions.
The Resident
In the wake of "House M.D." and "Grey's Anatomy," there was an upsurge in medical dramas on networks. Among these shows was 2018's "The Resident," which follows attending physician Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) at a hospital in Atlanta. Hawkins is reunited with an ex-girlfriend, Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp), who works at the same hospital as a nurse practitioner, reigniting romantic tension between them. Between the two's rekindled relationship, the pair navigates the complex nature of the healthcare industry and the pressures of working in a busy hospital.
The best thing about "The Resident" is the strong lead performances from Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp. The medical elements are there, but as is often the case with "Grey's Anatomy," they really serve as a narrative device for the show's soap operatic sensibilities. The healthcare narratives that the show does excel at are the ethics in dealing with policies in the industry today, something highlighted by the series' depiction of the COVID-19 pandemic. While fans won't see "The Resident" season 7, the 107 episodes that they did get offer a solid medical drama.
Diagnosis
The career of medical columnist Doctor Lisa Sanders is explored in the 2019 Netflix documentary series "Diagnosis." Named for Sanders' column in The New York Times Magazine, each episode covers a different case that Sanders addressed. For each case, Sanders has readers respond to essentially crowdsource a diagnosis based on the symptoms and circumstances. This involves rare medical conditions that defy common analysis, as Sanders and her readers try to help her subjects understand what's afflicting them.
Every episode of "Diagnosis" plays out like a mystery, not unlike how Sanders invites her readers to help her develop a conclusion. With that in mind, the show doesn't lose sight that the afflicted are very much real people suffering from very real ailments. The episodes devote a considerable amount of time towards providing a full portrait of each case, as a heads up for those expecting a speedy resolution. But for those looking for a television translation of Sanders' usual work, "Diagnosis" highlights her unique place in the medical field.
Virgin River
Author Robyn Carr's "Virgin River" novels serve as the basis for the 2019 Netflix original series of the same name. The show follows nurse practitioner and midwife Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) as she relocates from Los Angeles to the small California town of Virgin River to escape her painful past. As Mel embraces her fresh start, she meets local bar owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) who has a traumatic backstory of his own. The two form a romantic relationship while reconciling with the harrowing elements of their respective histories, creating a new future together.
While the inciting premise for "Virgin River" might seem like a standard Hallmark movie, the show elevates itself considerably above its genre counterparts. A big part of this comes from the emotional depth afforded to the characters and the story's overarching themes regarding how we address our individual traumas. The show also takes full advantage of its gorgeous surroundings, with every major location beautifully filmed to capture the titular town's rustic splendor. A pastorally gentle romantic drama, "Virgin River" wears its emotions on its sleeve as it weaves its small-town love story.
Hospital Playlist
After creating "Reply 1988," what IMDb considers the best K-drama ever made, screenwriter Lee Woo-jung and director Shin Won-ho reunited for the 2020 series "Hospital Playlist." Rather than telling a coming-of-age story this time, the creative team crafts a tale following five doctors in their 40s in Seoul. This group finds themselves at various crossroads in their lives, whether it personal or professional, in between the rigors of working at different branches of the hospital. Many of the quintet have been friends for years, coming up together in medical school, and occasionally playing in a band in their free time.
Like the "Reply" anthology trilogy, "Hospital Playlist" is a slice-of-life dramedy that excels at its cozy delivery. The more mature characters add deeper dimensions to the storytelling, with the laughs more heartfelt and drama more nuanced. Though there are intense moments, the show really focuses on the dedication and compassion that the doctors bring to their work. Continuing Lee Woo-jung and Shin Won-ho's winning streak, "Hospital Playlist" exudes a clear warmth in its storytelling that informs its appeal.
Lenox Hill
Netflix has an impressive library of documentaries, with one of their best being the 2020 series "Lenox Hill." The documentary focuses on the staff of Lenox Hill Hospital in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan. Chronicling the team's daily lives on the job, the documentary features different branches within the hospital, including its neurosurgery and emergency care. The show received a special episode weeks after its initial release, examining how the hospital handled the peak months of the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City.
What makes "Lenox Hill" so appealing is its straightforward presentation of modern medical care through its titular hospital's perspective. Focusing on four different individuals at the hospital, the documentary highlights the regular challenges and triumphs that they encounter on the job. This isn't a documentary about the injustices or dysfunction of the healthcare system, but it's just about people doing their lifesaving jobs. Methodically crafted, "Lenox Hill" is a quiet celebration of those who constantly work thanklessly on the hospital frontlines.
Emergency NYC
Ruthie Shatz and Adi Barash, the creators of "Lenox Hill" created another Netflix original medical documentary series with "Emergency NYC." This time, the project's subject is hospitals in the Northwell Health network in New York City and Long Island. The documentary focuses on various surgeons and emergency care professionals at these hospitals and the rigors of the job that they endure. This extends to the ambulance and helicopter crews linked to these hospitals, taking calls from throughout the greater New York metropolitan area.
"Emergency NYC" is much more ambitious in its production and sheer scope than "Lenox Hill," with five hospitals and medical centers highlighted. This includes the familiar Lenox Hill Hospital, for those curious about the preceding documentary's location. Given the change in focus, there is a heightened intensity to this particular documentary but not in how it largely presents its medical professionals. Another excellent documentary about hospitals in New York from Shatz and Barash, "Emergency NYC" goes bigger and, arguably, better.
Doctor Cha
The hospital becomes the setting for a hilariously messy family drama with the 2023 K-drama "Doctor Cha." The show's titular protagonist is Cha Jeong-suk (Uhm Jung-hwa), who decides to resume her medical career after being a housewife for her husband and children for 20 years. Jeong-suk not only works in the same hospital as her husband Seo In-ho (Kim Byung-chul), but also finds herself entangled with his lover and their illegitimate daughter. Jeong-suk acclimatizes to working in the medical industry again, after a lengthy hiatus, with her awkward personal life becoming involved.
While "Doctor Cha" got in hot water for misrepresenting a disease, the show overall is a funny medical comedy. There are screwball gags to be had, but the stakes are still there, both on the family and medical front. Uhm Jung-hwa masterfully holds center stage, capturing all the nuances to Cha Jeong-suk on her journey of rediscovery and self-empowerment. A funnier alternative to most self-serious medical dramas, "Doctor Cha" balances its narrative tones well.
Doctor Slump
There is no shortage of K-drama romantic comedies, including some set within a medically oriented context. One of the best romantic K-dramas on Netflix right now is 2024's "Doctor Slump," which revolves around the tried-and-true enemies-to-lovers trope. The show centers on high school rivals Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye), who both become medical professionals after graduating. Reunited years later and forced to live together while their respective careers at precarious crossroads, the pair begins to fall in love.
Though the premise might seem a bit contrived at first glance, it sets the stage for the show's romance and odd couple gags. The chemistry between Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye is palatable, with the show itself briskly paced across its 16 episodes. For all the comedic laughs, the show does cover its mental health depiction with surprising respect as well as the pressures the characters face professionally. A quiet and largely lightweight romantic dramedy, "Doctor Slump" gets by substantially on its cozy charm.
Breathless
An original Netflix series from Spain, 2024's "Breathless" takes place in a hospital in the city of Valencia. As the hospital staff contend with the regular rigors of their work, they face a general strike that could make their job considerably more difficult. This heightens the moral complexities facing the staff with how best to do their jobs and save lives, as working conditions become strained. On top of these pressures, the staff delve into the usual complicated relationships that blur their personal and professional lives.
While "Breathless" brings all the melodrama expected of the genre, it also brings medically tinged gore on a similar level to "The Pitt." Viewers who were expecting something more on par to "Grey's Anatomy" should prepare themselves accordingly, because this series makes the visceral nature of its premise clear. The political aspect of the story helps distinguish it further from its American counterparts and adds new dimensions to the show. An engaging look at daily life working in Spanish hospitals, "Breathless" is a cross-cultural streaming hit for Netflix.
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
The webnovel "Trauma Center: Golden Hour" by Hansanleega and Hongbichira was adapted into a K-drama at the start of 2025 under the title "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call." The show opens with former combat medic Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon) joining the trauma team of a university hospital. Employing unorthodox methods he learned from combat zones around the world, Kang-hyuk initially chafes against his more conventional team. However, as Kang-hyuk's approach steadily yields positive results and saves lives, he earns the respect of his colleagues.
Just as his character is in the story itself, Ju Ji-hoon really elevates "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call." Ju's performance as Kang-hyuk exudes unflappable confidence and the outside-the-box expertise that helps set the show apart. There is also a surprising amount of humor to be had, though the medical stakes remain high. A strong K-drama to kick off 2025, "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" keeps its narrative focus tight on its charismatic lead.
Pulse
The 2025 Netflix original medical drama "Pulse" may have only lasted a single season, but it's still worth checking out. The show takes place in a Miami trauma center, following protagonist and third-year resident Danny Simms (Willa Ford). As Simms focuses on her job providing vital emergency care, she is in the aftermath of a sexual harassment complaint involving her colleague Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell). This is exacerbated by Miami being hit by a severe hurricane, which affects conditions and significantly increases the number of admitted patients.
With its complicated emotional stakes and interpersonal dynamics, "Pulse" is a deliberately messier medical drama. The show emphasizes the soap opera melodrama between its main characters, with Ford shining as the story's lead. The flashbacks throw off some of the story's pacing, but the show sticks the landing by the end. "Pulse" is perfect for fans of "The Pitt," while putting its own spin on the genre.
Resident Playbook
One of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025 was the medical drama "Resident Playbook," which more than lived up to expectations upon its debut. Set in the same universe as "Hospital Playlist," the show takes place at the Yulje Medical Center in Seoul. The story centers on a group of young residents primarily working in the hospital's obstetrics and gynaecology wing at a time when national birthrates are at a historic low. Friendships and relationships form as this group of wide-eyed interns experience the rigors of their profession first-hand in the field.
Given its premise, "Resident Playbook" is very much a professional coming-of-age story, focused on the pressures first-year residents undergo in a hospital setting. The show really leans into the stress that comes with starting such a demanding career, even with low birthrates. There is still humor to be had, like "Hospital Playlist," though less frequently and less overtly than the preceding medical K-drama. "Resident Playbook" thrives on its characters' emotional arcs rather than flashy spectacle and K-drama fans need to watch the medical series dominating Netflix Korea.