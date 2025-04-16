K-Drama Fans Need To Watch This New Medical Series Dominating Netflix Korea

Netflix really has become the international place to stream K-dramas outside of their native South Korea, with a growing library of Korean classics. Just like the United States, South Korea has a huge selection of medical dramas, with one of 2025's most anticipated K-dramas being the new show "Resident Playbook." Available to stream in numerous territories on Netflix Korea, in addition to its linear television broadcast, the series has already proven enormously popular with audiences since premiering in April. Given the creative talent involved in bringing the show to life, it's clear that "Resident Playbook" is living up to the hype around it.

Advertisement

"Resident Playbook" takes place in a hospital in the heart of Seoul, following medical students in residency specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. These characters' residency begins as South Korea experiences a prolonged historic low in its national birth rate, affecting perception of their department. As the medical school residents try to balance their messy personal lives with their burgeoning careers, their motivations in going into medicine are explored. Leading the ensemble is Oh Yi-young (Go Youn-jung), a first-year medical resident at Yulje Medical Center.

With so many other medical dramas on television, here's why "Resident Playbook" is worth checking out.