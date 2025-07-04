Why Netflix Canceled Pulse After One Season

The Netflix medical drama "Pulse" seemed poised for success when it was first announced. Who wouldn't want to watch Willa Fitzgerald (of "Reacher" and "The Fall of the House of Usher" fame) try to survive her job at a Florida trauma center? Yes, the format of the show seemed a little similar to previous hit series like "Grey's Anatomy" and "ER," but by early 2025, both of those shows were firmly out of the limelight. As such, "Pulse" appeared to be filling a new hole in the TV landscape; the apparent logic over at Netflix was that it had a surefire hit on its hands, just so long as no other streaming service released its own hard-hitting medical drama around the same time.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened. In January 2025, three months before "Pulse" dropped, HBO Max released the first episode of "The Pitt." The show quickly took off, garnering mass critical praise and nonstop media coverage. Everyone was talking about "The Pitt," and, thanks to its traditional weekly release schedule, they continued talking about "The Pitt" for 15 weeks straight.

Releasing "The Pitt" the way HBO Max did was quite possibly the meanest thing anyone has ever done to Willa Fitzgerald. By the time ads for "The Pulse" were hitting people's TV screens, the HBO Max series had already won everyone over as the spiritual successor to "ER" and "Grey's Anatomy." Before anyone got to see a single episode of "The Pulse," it was already viewed as a discount "The Pitt." It didn't help that the writing on "Pulse" never quite reached the same heights as its main competitor. Now, multiple outlets have confirmed that "Pulse" has been quietly canceled by Netflix, and it's unlikely another network or streaming service will pick the series up.