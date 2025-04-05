The New Medical Drama Taking Over Netflix Is Perfect For The Pitt Fans
Whether through a soap opera coating ("General Hospital"), the perspective of Hugh Laurie ("House"), or a long-running network procedural ("Grey's Anatomy"), the medical drama has always found tremendous success on television. Look at "ER," which ran for over 15 seasons from the mid '90s to the late 2000s. There's a built-in audience for these kinds of shows in which we come to know the patients that barrel though those hospital doors, in addition to the inner lives of the medical professionals themselves.
With that in mind, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the new Max Original series "The Pitt" has become a phenomenon and one of the most talked about series of the year so far. Even famed horror author Stephen King is raving about the show on social media.
"The Pitt" follows a rotating group of doctors, trainees, and other medical professionals during a chaotic 15 hour stretch working in an emergency room, with each episode playing out in real time. The medically accurate drama series has taken the world by storm on account of its brilliant writing, excellent character work, and a tense atmosphere in which situations reveal layers to everyone that works at the titular Pittsburgh Medical Trauma Center.
But season 1 is quickly coming to a close, leaving room for new shows to swoop in and take that audience for themselves. Right now, the first new medical drama out of the gate is the Netflix Original series "Pulse" (which is not to be confused with the Kiyoshi Kurosawa film of the same name, naturally), with all 10 episodes now made available to stream.
Pulse is Netflix's at-the-ready answer to the success of The Pitt
Created by "Hawaii Five-0" producer/writer Zoe Robyn, with "Lost" scribe Carlton Cuse serving as showrunner, "Pulse" follows the happenings of the Level 1 Trauma Center at Miami's Maguire Hospital in the midst of some shake ups.
As a third year resident of Maguire Hospital, Dr. Danny Sims (Willa Fitzgerald of "Reacher" fame) is faced with even more responsibility as she's promoted to Chief Resident after Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell), the Trauma Center's former leader, is suspended due to some troubling allegations. But things get even more complicated as a hurricane sends the hospital into lockdown, forcing the two to work together in tandem with a whole ensemble to try and save as many lives as they can in spite of the circumstances.
What's interesting about its premise is that the aspect that most resembles the one day chaos of "The Pitt" only makes up the first five episodes of "Pulse," with the remaining five taking place in the aftermath. Of course, the television industry has never hesitated to capitalize on the success of a massively popular show. In the case of "Pulse," however, this new medical drama has earned a mixed reception from both critics and viewers alike, with most commending the performances but otherwise criticizing the show's shoddy structure and inferior writing.
According to FlixPatrol, "Pulse" is currently ranked on the Netflix charts at number 4 in the United States, with fluctuating placements for the rest of the world. If you look at how the series is being discussed on social media, though, you'll be hard pressed to find a post where it's not being mentioned alongside "The Pitt." I'm also sure that it doesn't help that "Pulse" dropped all 10 of its first season episodes at once, whereas "The Pitt" has been able to maintain suspense and momentum across its 15 episode stint.
"Pulse" may not initially seem like the best cure for the hole left behind by a popular show, but it could provide a quick fix for fans of medical dramas in general. Beyond that, though, the odds are out on whether we'll get to see the further adventures of Maguire Hospital.
Every episode of "Pulse" season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.