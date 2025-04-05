The New Medical Drama Taking Over Netflix Is Perfect For The Pitt Fans

Created by "Hawaii Five-0" producer/writer Zoe Robyn, with "Lost" scribe Carlton Cuse serving as showrunner, "Pulse" follows the happenings of the Level 1 Trauma Center at Miami's Maguire Hospital in the midst of some shake ups.

Advertisement

As a third year resident of Maguire Hospital, Dr. Danny Sims (Willa Fitzgerald of "Reacher" fame) is faced with even more responsibility as she's promoted to Chief Resident after Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell), the Trauma Center's former leader, is suspended due to some troubling allegations. But things get even more complicated as a hurricane sends the hospital into lockdown, forcing the two to work together in tandem with a whole ensemble to try and save as many lives as they can in spite of the circumstances.

What's interesting about its premise is that the aspect that most resembles the one day chaos of "The Pitt" only makes up the first five episodes of "Pulse," with the remaining five taking place in the aftermath. Of course, the television industry has never hesitated to capitalize on the success of a massively popular show. In the case of "Pulse," however, this new medical drama has earned a mixed reception from both critics and viewers alike, with most commending the performances but otherwise criticizing the show's shoddy structure and inferior writing.

Advertisement

According to FlixPatrol, "Pulse" is currently ranked on the Netflix charts at number 4 in the United States, with fluctuating placements for the rest of the world. If you look at how the series is being discussed on social media, though, you'll be hard pressed to find a post where it's not being mentioned alongside "The Pitt." I'm also sure that it doesn't help that "Pulse" dropped all 10 of its first season episodes at once, whereas "The Pitt" has been able to maintain suspense and momentum across its 15 episode stint.

"Pulse" may not initially seem like the best cure for the hole left behind by a popular show, but it could provide a quick fix for fans of medical dramas in general. Beyond that, though, the odds are out on whether we'll get to see the further adventures of Maguire Hospital.

Every episode of "Pulse" season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.