Where Is Virgin River Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

The initial story setup for "Virgin River" was fairly straightforward, as Mel fled the big city of Los Angeles to the eponymous small town in Northern California — in part to escape past demons and trauma and in part to start a new job as a nurse practitioner for the gruff local Doc (Tim Matheson). Once in town, Mel gradually falls not only for Jack, a charming but haunted Iraq War veteran with a few skeletons in his closet, but for the town itself, as personified by Doc, his delightfully meddlesome wife and town mayor Hope (Annette O'Toole), Jack's reliable friend Preacher (Colin Lawrence), and a host of other colorful characters. Over the course of six seasons, Mel has gone from being new in town to Jack's devoted but fiercely independent wife, while Jack continues to tend bar, Doc grapples with aging out of being a doctor, and other twists and turns inevitably come down the pike. But one of the most alluring aspects of the show is its location. Each episode's title sequence is a long, slow shot of some part of the forests near the eponymous town, and yet, in reality, it's not even a glimpse of the United States.

That's right — it's not just that Virgin River isn't real. The show's key setting isn't even filmed in California, as beautiful as the vistas may appear. If you're an eagle-eyed viewer of television, you may have guessed as much about the show's locations based on the number of Canadian actors in the show's ensemble, but it's true: "Virgin River" is filmed entirely in British Columbia, specifically in the Vancouver area. Of course, this is far from the only title you can find filming in this part of the world. The show's location scout, W. Robert "Fluffy" Millar, has worked on plenty of other productions, such as the "Fifty Shades of Grey" film series, that also filmed in Vancouver. Because "Virgin River" is as much about its locations as it is about the people within those locales, some of the key settings — even those shot on soundstages or only partially outside — have been the source of both wonder ... and a bit of natural terror.

When Millar spoke to Netflix's Tudum site about the location spotting he and his team did he called out a few key locations, like Jack's Bar, which serves as a central spot for most of the show's cast. Though the exterior of the bar is mostly real (it's got a different name, of course) and is located "near the largest concentration of bald eagles in the world," Millar notes that the interior is shot on a soundstage and suggests a second floor to the building that doesn't exist in real life. But for the most impassioned fans of the show, yes, you can visit the bar as long as you prepare yourself for a different name. Head off to Brackendale, off the river in Squamish, British Columbia, and look for the Watershed Grill.