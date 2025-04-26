The Netflix Medical K-Drama That Got In Hot Water For Misrepresenting A Disease

Among the more popular genres in K-dramas, i.e. South Korean scripted television, are heartbreakingly sad dramas and hilarious family comedies, with both consistently a hit with local audiences. One particularly popular series, combining elements of both, was the 2023 medical dramedy "Doctor Cha." Though successful overall, especially in its native South Korea, the show did garner a significant amount of local controversy during the course of its initial broadcast run. This prompted a formal response from the creative behind the series, with the controversy fortunately not overshadowing the show's legacy or visibly impacting its viewership numbers or critical reception.

"Doctor Cha" follows middle-aged housewife Cha Jeong-suk (Uhm Jung-hwa), who tabled her aspirations of a medical career to focus on raising her family. After a near-death experience, however, Jeong-suk decides to resume pursuing her professional dreams by working at the local hospital where her estranged husband Seo In-ho (Kim Byung-chul) is the chief surgeon. This also places Jeong-suk alongside her son Seo Jung-min (Song Ji-ho), who is also a medical resident, as well as In-ho's lover and illegitimate daughter. Though facing adversity from In-ho and those around him, Jeong-suk steadily regains control of her life and identity through her renewed dedication to medicine.

Just based on the premise, "Doctor Cha" is an effective blend of medical drama and situational comedy, which the show takes full advantage of. At the same time, it's the medical aspect of the show that got this K-drama in hot water.

