The Netflix Medical K-Drama That Got In Hot Water For Misrepresenting A Disease
Among the more popular genres in K-dramas, i.e. South Korean scripted television, are heartbreakingly sad dramas and hilarious family comedies, with both consistently a hit with local audiences. One particularly popular series, combining elements of both, was the 2023 medical dramedy "Doctor Cha." Though successful overall, especially in its native South Korea, the show did garner a significant amount of local controversy during the course of its initial broadcast run. This prompted a formal response from the creative behind the series, with the controversy fortunately not overshadowing the show's legacy or visibly impacting its viewership numbers or critical reception.
"Doctor Cha" follows middle-aged housewife Cha Jeong-suk (Uhm Jung-hwa), who tabled her aspirations of a medical career to focus on raising her family. After a near-death experience, however, Jeong-suk decides to resume pursuing her professional dreams by working at the local hospital where her estranged husband Seo In-ho (Kim Byung-chul) is the chief surgeon. This also places Jeong-suk alongside her son Seo Jung-min (Song Ji-ho), who is also a medical resident, as well as In-ho's lover and illegitimate daughter. Though facing adversity from In-ho and those around him, Jeong-suk steadily regains control of her life and identity through her renewed dedication to medicine.
Just based on the premise, "Doctor Cha" is an effective blend of medical drama and situational comedy, which the show takes full advantage of. At the same time, it's the medical aspect of the show that got this K-drama in hot water.
What got Doctor Cha in trouble and how it responded
In the seventh episode of "Doctor Cha," the hospital admits a patient suffering from a severe case of Crohn's disease. The patient is engaged to be married, but his prospective in-laws are upset by the thought of having a son-in-law with this condition. The older couple claims that Crohn's disease is hereditary and express their concerns that their grandchildren could inherit it from their father, in addition to making other derogatory comments about the condition. While this commentary regarding Crohn's disease was coming from more boorish characters outside of the main ensemble, Korean citizens still responded to the episode poorly.
In response to the widespread negative comments online, the "Doctor Cha' production team issued a formal statement four days after the controversial episode aired. While clarifying that the maligned comments were made by characters lacking medical expertise, the production apologized for how the episode was perceived. This apology extended to include any distress for those affected by Crohn's Disease and any concerns that the episode spread misinformation about the condition. This appeared to have quelled the controversy, with viewership for "Doctor Cha" remaining strong through its finale and the series winning numerous prestigious awards.
"Doctor Cha" is among the entries in Netflix's stellar library of K-dramas, which means international audiences can see for themselves how the series may have misstepped in its conversation around Crohn's disease.