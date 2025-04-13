The 15 Best Romantic K-Dramas On Netflix To Watch Now
So many shows live and die by the quality of the love story at their core and this is especially true of K-dramas, as Korean television steadily gains popularity worldwide. The K-drama term is a blanket one applied to scripted South Korean television of any genre and, more often than not regardless of genre, these shows find time for romance. With flawlessly beautiful main characters and soap operatic stakes, often in the best way, it's easy to see the appeal of a good romantic K-drama. With Netflix's library of fantastic K-dramas growing rapidly, there are plenty of Korean love stories to choose from on the streaming service.
True to the malleability of the K-drama term, the series on this list range from the usual romantic comedies to period piece fare and outright melodrama. With such a wide variety in shows and genres to choose from, there is a love story for everybody to enjoy from South Korea's robust television industry.
So, get ready to make some additions to your watchlist because here are the 15 best romantic K-dramas currently available to stream on Netflix.
Boys Over Flowers (2009)
Yoko Kamio's best-selling manga series "Boys Over Flowers" was adapted into an enormously successful and influential K-drama in 2009. Working class high schooler Geum Jan-di (Ku Hye-sun) stops a group of rich bullies led by Gu Jun-pyo (Lee Min-ho), earning a scholarship to Jun-pyo's prestigious school as a reward. Though Jun-pyo and his friends try to intimidate her, Jan-di consistently fights back, earning her Jun-pyo's begrudging respect and amorous interest. As the students progress through school into young adulthood, a complicated web of love and betrayal, despite differences in social class, begins to take root and blossom.
Eagle-eyed viewers will recognize Lee Min-ho from "Pachinko" in "Boys Over Flowers," with the 2009 series where his career truly catapulted. That breakthrough is well-warranted, given Lee's solid chemistry with Ku Hye-sun and the arc that their two characters share. While Jun-pyo and his cronies are the antagonists in the beginning, not only do they mature and grow more compassionate, but they always seem so effortlessly cool. The thematic foundation of many romantic comedy K-dramas to follow, "Boys Over Flowers" remains a fantastic watch well over a decade since its debut.
Cinderella with Four Knights
The thing about modern Cinderella stories in South Korea is that the Princes Charming usually tend to be corporate heirs, reflecting the times and culture. That is certainly true of the 2016 romantic comedy "Cinderella with Four Knights," based on the webtoon by Lee Min-young. After her college tuition is seized by her greedy stepmother, Eun Ha-won (Park So-dam) tirelessly works a multitude of jobs to pay for her own schooling. Impressed by her spirit, a wealthy corporate chairman invites Ha-won to move in with his three grandsons and their handsome bodyguard, hoping she will marry one of his descendants.
With "Cinderella with Four Knights," audiences get the pleasure of seeing which of her four distinctly different suitors Ha-won will end up with. Though it becomes readily apparent which of the titular four knights Ha-won will eventually marry, the complex love dynamics between the ensemble continue to keep the show entertaining. The knights themselves, joining Ha-won, fill their archetypes well, from the sensitive rebel to the super-cool playboy and even an aspiring K-pop star. True to its title, "Cinderella with Four Knights" is a wish fulfillment story that actually delivers on said promised fulfillment.
Something in the Rain
The majority of romantic K-dramas feature main characters in their 20s or attending high school in their late teens. The 2018 drama "Something in the Rain," changes this up with 30-something protagonist Yoon Jin-ah (Son Ye-jin), whose boyfriend dumps her at the start of the series. Having to restart her love life from scratch, Jin-ah takes interest in her best friend's younger brother Seo Jun-hui (Jung Hae-in). Though the age difference, particularly involving an older woman with a younger man, raises eyebrows, Jin-ah and Jun-hui decide to go public with their blossoming relationship.
"Something in the Rain" is quietly subversive regarding several aspects of patriarchal South Korean culture, primarily, though not exclusively, with its central couple. A substantial amount of drama in the show comes from boorish behavior in male-dominated workplaces, subtly making Jin-ah's romance with Jun-hui an act of rebellion against the accepted norms. Making these stakes all palatable and real is the rapport between Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in, something that's tested over the course of the story. A story about letting your hair down and taking control of your life, "Something in the Rain" is a reminder not to feel ashamed about who you love.
Love Alarm
The 2019 Netflix original K-drama "Love Alarm" takes on a slightly science fiction angle for its core premise. The show features a mobile app that allows users to detect who has romantic feelings towards them as long as they're within a close proximity to the device. Protagonist Kim Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) finds herself in a love triangle between two different high school classmates. The second season follows the characters into young adulthood while exploring the more sinister implications of the Love Alarm app and its creator.
Despite its technological premise, "Love Alarm" takes its story quite seriously, often veering into outright melodrama, mainly with Jo-jo's painful backstory. This works particularly well in the first season, given its high school setting, where all the emotional stakes feel more organically dialed up. Kim So-hyun keeps these raw emotions from going overboard while keeping Jo-jo relatively chipper throughout the amorous ordeal she endures. A social media approach to the tried-and-true exploration of young love, "Love Alarm" captures the unpredictable rollercoaster ride that is teenage romance.
Crash Landing on You
The long-standing and contentious divide between North and South Korea is the backdrop for the acclaimed romantic comedy "Crash Landing on You." After corporate heiress Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) accidentally crashes in North Korea following a freak paragliding accident, she is discovered by Army Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin). Jeong-hyeok agrees to escort Se-ri back to South Korea, and despite the two being involved with other romantic partners, the pair begin to fall in love with each other. In Se-ri's absence, her corporate interests are subjected to boardroom intrigue while a disgraced North Korean officer (Oh Man-seok) swears to get his own revenge on her.
There is a lot going on in "Crash Landing on You," from a budding romance between two people on opposite sides of a geopolitical conflict to white-collar crime. Through all the espionage and military thriller stakes and corporate finagling, what keeps the show on track is its central love story. The chemistry between Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin is electric, with the two actors marrying in real-life shortly after the series' conclusion. Audiences can practically see the two leads fall in love for real in "Crash Landing on You" elevating this entire romantic comedy.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
The 2020 drama "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" follows psychiatric ward attendant Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun), who cares for his autistic older brother Moon Song-tae (Oh Jung-se). After the brothers relocate to their childhood hometown, Gang-tae meets acerbic children's book author Ko Moon-young (Seo Yea-ji). After this chance meeting, Moon-young becomes infatuated with the closely guarded Song-tae, going out of her way to spend more time with him. As the couple grows closer, they help each other overcome the past trauma and inner demons that have been haunting them.
Simultaneously heartwarming and heartbreaking, "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" is a well-crafted tearjerker that will leave audiences feeling the highs and lows of the characters' triumphs and tragedies. Seo Yea-ji and Kim Soo-hyun play well off each other, absolutely magnetic as the show's core couple of Moon-young and Gang-tae, respectively. The show also takes the subject of mental health seriously, something not commonly seen in a lot of East Asian entertainment, making it a key part to the story. Heartfelt and darkly funny at times, "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" is a raw and beautifully shot romantic drama.
Nevertheless
Recovering from heartbreak to regain faith in romance is the central theme to 2021's "Nevertheless," based on the webtoon of the same name by Jung Seo. After suffering a particularly nasty experience with an ex-boyfriend, art school student Yoo Na-bi (Han So-hee) vows to never get involved in a romantic relationship again. This changes when she meets classmate Park Jae-eon (Song Kang), who is more cavalier about love, especially serious relationships. Despite their differing perspectives on the matter, the two art students gradually fall in love.
Given the more intense fare that Han So-hee often stars in, including the revenge thriller "My Name" and monster mash "Gyeongseong Creature," it's nice to see her in lighter shows. She takes to her role in "Nevertheless" effortlessly, with her Song Kang delivering a beautifully understated romance. This series is more deliberately paced, making the love story feel earned and without the usual romantic comedy hijinks. Put together thoughtfully and with more reserved leads, "Nevertheless" is a romance that succeeds without relying on flashier storytelling.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
A classic romantic comedy formula serves as the basis for 2021's "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," itself a remake of the 2004 Korean film "Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong." Big city dentist Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) moves from Seoul to the small coastal town of Gongjin after her life is upended. As Hye-jin adjusts to life in this new location, opening her own dental clinic, she meets local handyman Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho).
Yes, "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" has a core premise that feels like it could come straight out of a Hallmark romance movie, but it still feels fresh and effective here. One of the major things that sets "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" from its countless counterparts is its scope, with audiences quickly getting invested in the wider community as Hye-jin does the same. This carries over to the show's soundtrack, with the main cast covering popular songs that appear throughout the series. With believable strong chemistry between its leads and a solid supporting cast, "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" proves classic formulas can still work without feeling stale.
The King's Affection
There are countless period piece K-dramas set in the country's medieval period, covering everything from serious historical dramas to zombie horror shows. The 2021 romantic comedy "The King's Affection" takes its period piece love story in a unique direction of concealed identity. Dam-yi (Park Eun-bin) poses as her late twin brother, the kingdom's crown prince, to avoid instability over her family's rule. While maintaining her royal ruse, Dam-yi falls in love with her tutor and childhood sweetheart Jung Ji-woon (Rowoon), confusing his feelings for who he assumes is the prince.
Given its gender-bending premise, including the possibility of same-sex romantic relationships in a period piece setting, "The Queen's Affection" is quietly one of Korea's more progressive shows. This is also played for easy laughs, so the show isn't as groundbreaking as it appears on paper. Though, like its romance, the gags are relatively innocently delivered. Viewers might recognize Park Eun-bin from her starring role in the delightful "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and she continues to excel here. A fun and funny twist on courtly romance in medieval Korea, "The King's Affection" is a standout in the genre.
Forecasting Love and Weather
Predicting meteorological patterns becomes less messy and complicated than a multifaceted workplace romance in "Forecasting Love and Weather." Weather forecaster Jin Ha-kyung (Park Min-young) is set to marry colleague Han Ki-joon (Yoon Park), only to catch him cheating on her with younger coworker Chae Yoo-jin (Yura). This leads to Ha-kyung becoming drunkenly involved with Yoo-jin's ex-boyfriend and fellow meteorologist Lee Shi-woo (Song Kang). Though initially insisting that their liaison was just a casual fling, Ka-kyung and Shi-woo's relationship gradually grows more serious as they work more closely together.
With "Forecasting Love and Weather," the overt melodrama and occasional thriller stakes that often are incorporated into romantic K-dramas are thankfully omitted. The drama and emotional stakes here come from the messy nature of four coworkers forming a turbulent web of bad romance. This adds to the workplace comedy premise of the show, as well as the escalating love affairs between the four principal characters. A bit less innocent than the more seemingly chaste romances on this list, "Forecasting Love and Weather" offers more mature humor and love stories.
Business Proposal
A blind date goes disastrously wrong — or unintentionally right, depending on your point-of-view — in the 2022 romantic comedy "Business Proposal." Filling in for a friend on a blind date, Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) discovers she's been inadvertently set up with the CEO of her company, Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop). Unaware that she's one of his employees, Tae-moo convinces Ha-ri to pose as his fiancee to appease his grandfather Kang Da-goo (Lee Deok-hwa), the chairman of Tae-moo's parent company. As Ha-ri and Tae-moo maintain their elaborate ruse, they begin to genuinely fall in love with each other.
Even beyond the romantic comedy genre, "Business Proposal" is one of the greatest modern K-dramas ever made. The show is a pitch-perfect balance between screwball gags, burgeoning love, and the occasional melodramatic developments. The rapport between Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop makes this all possible, of course, along with the series' strong writing and memorable supporting cast. Breezy and funny, "Business Proposal" subverts and utilizes formulaic romantic comedy tropes to great effect.
Alchemy of Souls
For those looking for some medieval fantasy with their period piece romance, the 2022 series "Alchemy of Souls" deftly combines both. Set in the fictional kingdom of Daeho, the magic of this world has individuals switch bodies with others through an incantation known as the Alchemy of Souls. A warrior named Nak-su becomes trapped in the body of a weaker person, Mu-deok (Jung So-min), because of this spell. As Mu-deok and a fellow warrior, Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook), set out to stop those looking to subjugate the kingdom with this magical power, the two fall in love.
"Alchemy of Souls" centers on the inspirational and empowering nature of love, something Nak-su and Jang Uk learn firsthand in their joint quest. This is tested through magic and death, all framed against a backdrop of epic fantasy stakes. The show itself is a tonal rollercoaster, alternating between whimsical and emotionally intense scenes on a dime, keeping audiences on their toes. With a larger episode count than most K-dramas, "Alchemy of Souls" gives its story ample space to breathe, incorporating plenty of twists and turns along the way.
Doctor Slump
Though sharing a title with the late Akira Toriyama's popular gag manga series, "Doctor Slump" has much more to do with "The Odd Couple." High school rivals Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) work in different sectors of the medical industry after graduating. Separate incidents place their respective careers in jeopardy, resulting in a series of mishaps that have them living together. Though Jeong-woo's overly laidback lifestyle clashes with Ha-neul's uptight tendencies, the two eventually fall in love as they reevaluate their professional lives.
The enemies-to-lovers trope is a well-worn one, but "Doctor Slump" proves there are still interesting directions to take this familiar formula. A lot of that refreshing quality to the series comes from Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye's entertaining chemistry, both comedically and romantically. The relatability from the show comes from its depiction of the quarter-life crisis so many of us endure, overwhelmed by the realities of adulthood. Sweet and genuinely funny, "Doctor Slump" makes predictable narrative elements feel new again with its engaging tale.
The Atypical Family
Romantic comedy takes on a postmodern superhero twist in the 2024 series "The Atypical Family." Con artist Do Da-hae (Chun Woo-hee) targets the affluent Bok family, where each member has their own distinct superpower. However, each of the family member's respective dysfunctions have adversely affected their powers, including Gwi-ju (Jang Ki-yong), who can travel back in time to revisit happy memories. Though scheming to steal Gwi-ju's family fortune, Da-hae genuinely falls in love with him as the super-powered family tries to get its groove back.
Though "The Atypical Family" adds a superhero wrinkle to the usual romantic comedy formula, it's still primarily a love story rather than one actively focusing on powers. More than just a funny romance involving time travel and deception, the show also is about overcoming one's inner demons and reclaiming control of their life. For Gwi-ju, it just happens to be a new romantic partner after the tragic loss of his wife as he finally learns to move on. For those looking for romantic K-drama with a super-powered approach reflecting the ongoing glut of superhero movies, "The Atypical Family" delivers on that and more.
Mr. Plankton
2024's "Mr. Plankton" is unconventional in a number of ways, which are clear right from its opening episode. The core couple of Hae Jo (Woo Do-hwan) and Jo Jae-mi (Lee Yoo-mi) are already broken up at the start of the series, with Jae-mi preparing to marry another man. Then there's the matter of Hae Jo being terminally ill, determined to meet his biological father before he dies. Kidnaping Jae-mi from her wedding, the estranged couple resolve the lingering issues and tension between them as Hae Jo moves to accomplish his dying wish.
"Mr. Plankton" is all about being honest, not just with former lovers but also with one's self. In his journey, Hae Jo not only achieves closure with Jae-mi and the father he never knew, but in his life as he faces death. Jae-mi also gains a sense of self-acceptance, particularly with her own medical condition revealed over the course of the series. "Mr. Plankton" was never interested in telling a typical romantic comedy and the show is all the better for it.