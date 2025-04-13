The 15 Best Romantic K-Dramas On Netflix To Watch Now

So many shows live and die by the quality of the love story at their core and this is especially true of K-dramas, as Korean television steadily gains popularity worldwide. The K-drama term is a blanket one applied to scripted South Korean television of any genre and, more often than not regardless of genre, these shows find time for romance. With flawlessly beautiful main characters and soap operatic stakes, often in the best way, it's easy to see the appeal of a good romantic K-drama. With Netflix's library of fantastic K-dramas growing rapidly, there are plenty of Korean love stories to choose from on the streaming service.

True to the malleability of the K-drama term, the series on this list range from the usual romantic comedies to period piece fare and outright melodrama. With such a wide variety in shows and genres to choose from, there is a love story for everybody to enjoy from South Korea's robust television industry.

So, get ready to make some additions to your watchlist because here are the 15 best romantic K-dramas currently available to stream on Netflix.