Why do we watch Hallmark holiday movies, year in and year out? In 2024 alone, the channel pumped out 32 original films for the holiday season, with new premieres starting in October and continuing every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the rest of the year. Many of them have interchangeable titles, like "Believe in Christmas," "The Christmas Quest," and "Confessions of a Christmas Letter." It's totally natural to turn on one of these movies and think, "Haven't I seen this before?"

After all, so many of these movies are the same, down to the identical green and red sweaters everyone seems to wear on every poster. They all have the same few types of characters with the same few types of jobs, getting into the same sort of holiday shenanigans while falling into the same types of romances.

But, like a treasured Christmas cookie recipe that we return to every year, having the same ingredients doesn't mean we're bored of the results. In fact, quite the opposite is true: The fact that everything's the same is exactly why these movies work as perennial favorites. Familiarity breeds comfort!

Probably nobody said it better than holiday movie writer Samantha Herman, who told Entertainment Tonight, "I think it's nice to have a respite for two hours and just feel family, and spirit, and holiday, and love, sealed with a kiss ... It's like comfort food. Spoiler: they're always going to get together." With that in mind, here are 10 things that happen in every Hallmark Christmas movie.