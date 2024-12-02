Why Logan From Netflix's Our Little Secret Looks So Familiar

It shouldn't come as a shock to learn that the top rated movie on Netflix at the moment is a holiday flick, but you might be pleasantly surprised to learn that the festive rom-com drawing the most eyeballs on the streamer right now, "Our Little Secret," features Lindsay Lohan. The "Mean Girls" star has been making a bit of a comeback of late via Netflix movies like "Falling for Christmas" and "Irish Wish," but she's earning particularly enthusiastic notices from critics for her portrayal of Avery, whose visit to her potential in-laws for Christmas gets complicated when she discovers her significant other's sister is dating her ex-boyfriend Logan (Ian Harding).

It's a recipe for yuletide disaster, and director Stephen Herek (the kids hockey classic "The Mighty Ducks") serves it up with all the hackneyed trimmings people seem to crave from holiday movies at this time of year. There's nothing wrong with that, especially when it's giving the resurgent Lohan (who also executive produced) the opportunity to remind us why we fell in love with her 26 years ago in "The Parent Trap." (Some of us were unwitting fans via her Halloween appearance on "Late Night with David Letterman" over 30 years ago.)

There are loads of familiar faces in "Our Little Secret" (e.g. Tim Meadows, Chris Parnell, Henry Czerny, and Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth), but you might find yourself reaching for where you've seen that likable Logan before. If you happened to be watching a lot of Freeform during the 2010s, there's a reason he's memorable.