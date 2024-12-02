The Lindsay Lohan Christmas Movie Dominating Netflix Right Now

All hail our new rom-com queen, Lindsay Lohan! In case you missed it, the former Disney teen superstar and "Mean Girls" veteran has quietly come into her own playing grown-ass women forced to run the gauntlet that is romance in the 21st century these past few years. Thanks to her roles in the Netflix-released "Falling for Christmas" and "Irish Wish," Lohan is quickly starting to corner the market on this particular brand of zany streaming comedy too (see also: Vanessa Hudgens and the works of pure cinema that are the "Princess Switch" films).

Lohan's latest, "Our Little Secret," looks to only further solidify her status as one of our current experts in playing ladies whose luckless attempts at finding love tend to give rise to all manner of shenanigans, especially around the winter holidays. Directed by Stephen Herek (who, as the man who helmed "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead," "The Mighty Ducks," and 1996's live-action "101 Dalmatians," was almost single-handedly responsible for shaping the childhoods of many a '90s kid), the film sees Lohan playing Avery, a woman who's eager to spend her first Christmas with her boyfriend Cam/Cameron (Jon Rudnitsky) and his family. Luckily, everything goes as expected and Avery gets to enjoy a relaxing, untaxing holiday with her potential future in-laws.

Oh wait, did I neglect to mention that Cam's sister Cassie (Katie Baker) is also dating Logan (Ian Harding), the guy that Avery came dangerously close to marrying before breaking up a decade ago? And that Avery convinces Logan to keep their romantic history a secret because that's obviously the only definite, surefire way to avoid any awkwardness? Miraculously, though, their plan doesn't work. Indeed, the only thing more predictable than the hijinks that ensue in "Our Little Secret" is the fact that the movie has already jumped to the tops of the daily streaming charts on Netflix. (Because really, with a synopsis like that, you can't blame people for tuning into "Our Little Secret" for a harmless distraction from our not-so-jolly situation in the real world.)