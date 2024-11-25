The 12 Best Holiday Movies For People Who Want Something Totally Different

There's always something a little off about watching a movie set during a distinctive time of year at a different time of year, as if your mental calendar has been shook up for little reason. It's rarer for studios to release films set during one holiday season at a different time of year, but Stanley Kubrick's absolutely brilliant final film, "Eyes Wide Shut," is a very rare beast indeed. When it arrived in theaters in the middle of July 1999, audiences knew very little about what to expect from "Eyes Wide Shut," outside of a brief and bombastic teaser reminding us that it starred mega-famous Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman (back when they were still married), and that it apparently would offer some level of salaciousness. The end result is, deliberately, less about the sexy times between Dr. Bill Harford and his mildly bored wife Alice, and more about what happens when Bill learns of a specific sexual fantasy his wife has harbored, and how it sends him down a rabbit hole of perversity in the New York City area, culminating in a dark and disturbing masked orgy. And it's all set at Christmastime, with an opening sequence at a glittery holiday party, and the final scene taking place at a toy store as Bill and Alice shop for their daughter's presents (and Alice delivers one of the best final lines in film history). "Eyes Wide Shut" will not put you in the Christmas spirit, but that most wonderful time of year is undeniably a big part of what makes this film so unnerving, alien, and unforgettable.