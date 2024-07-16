The Seven Funniest Marx Brothers Movies, Ranked

Brothers Leonard, Adolph, Julius, Milton, and Herbert Marx were born into a performing family. Their mother, Meine Shoenberg (known on stage as Minnie Palmer) was already the daughter of a ventriloquist and a professional yodeler, and their uncle was Al Shean of the comedy duo Gallagher and Shean, well known on the vaudeville circuit. Minnie Palmer encouraged her sons to perform; they had natural gifts for music and comedy, and would serve as their manager. Julius, the first to perform, made his stage debut in 1905. Leonard, Adolph, Julius, Milton, and Herbert would eventually adopt the stage names Chico, Harpo, Groucho, Gummo, and Zeppo, respectively, and the Marx Bros. would swiftly become one of the premiere comedy acts of their generation.

To this day, no comedian hasn't been influenced by the Marx Bros. Chico's charming conman, Harpo's innocent cartoon, and Groucho's wisecracking Lothario are seared into the pop consciousness in perpetuity, birthing everyone from Mel Brooks to Bugs Bunny.

In the 1920s, the Marx Bros. moved from stage to screen and, from 1929 until 1937, entered a hot streak, the likes of which cinema rarely encounters. The comedy films that the Marxes made with Paramount are among the best ever produced, and a few of the films they made with MGM (after Zeppo left the troupe to start a very, very successful engineering firm) are undeniably excellent. Gummo, incidentally, only performed with the troupe until 1918 when he went off to fight in World War I.

Those seven films are among the best comedies of all time, and ranking them is no easy feat. /Film shall endeavor to do so below.