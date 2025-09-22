5 Essential Episodes Of Grey's Anatomy Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

I know that, for literal decades now, "Grey's Anatomy" has been sort of a punchline among avid TV watchers, and I'm the first to admit that the show isn't perfect. Especially in the later seasons, every character becomes a walking exposition dump. At one point, a female doctor yells about how she understands a patient's botched Brazilian butt lift because it's so hard for women to exist in society, and I wish that was a joke. But in the show's early seasons, showrunner and writer Shonda Rhimes was really cooking with gas. Throughout the series, we follow Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who begins the show as a lowly surgical intern — albeit with a pedigree, as her mother, Dr. Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), was a pioneering general surgeon in her own right — as Meredith learns, loves, and loses a farcical amount of loved ones, including fellow doctors, at a Seattle hospital. So if you're intimidated by the sheer number of seasons contained within "Grey's Anatomy," where should you start?

I'll be the first to tell you to just watch the damn show and then stop around season 14 — things get murky after that and never truly recover after the dreadful 17th season, which puts Meredith in a coma thanks to a severe case of COVID-19 — but if you're really desperate, there are five episodes you absolutely have to watch to understand why "Grey's Anatomy" drew in so many viewers and what does make it great. A bit of housekeeping, though: Two entries on this list are two-part episodes, which, for any younger readers, used to be a big thing on network TV. These stories are two halves of a whole, so it was necessary to include both "episodes," especially because one of them might be the all-time best installment of "Grey's Anatomy" to ever air. So with that said, here are five "Grey's Anatomy" episodes essential for any new or returning fan.