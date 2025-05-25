Was The Birth Scene In The Pitt Real? The Graphic Moment, Explained

In the episode, surrogate mother Natalie (Okuma) is having some problems while in labor, so Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) and Dr. Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) must help her rotate her baby's shoulder so they can deliver them, then deal with serious bleeding afterward. There's always a lot going on in any scene on "The Pitt" because of the way the show is filmed, with multiple patients being "treated" on screen at any one time, but there were even more moving parts than usual here due to all the prosthetics and puppets. The rig itself was originally designed by Autonomous FX for the Showtime series "SMILF" before "Dead Ringers," and it was then painted to match Okuma's skin tone and had the prosthetic breasts removed so she could wear it more comfortably. (Autonomous FX also designed the incredible prosthetics that transformed Lily James and Sebastian Stan on Hulu's "Pam & Tommy," if that name sounds familiar.)

To film the scene, Okuma knelt underneath the belly and legs, putting her upper torso through the hole and making it look seamless, as if the prosthetics and her body were one. Wyle then reached into the prosthetic vagina and manipulated the silicone baby to help pull it out. The cast and crew then quickly switched it out for a puppet baby that could do subtle movements before pumping a tremendous amount of blood for the moment when Natalie begins hemorrhaging. According to Vulture, Okuma was assisted by an intimacy coordinator because the scene could leave her feeling pretty vulnerable despite the lower half on the gurney being a prosthetic. The overall goal, of course, was to make Okuma as comfortable as possible during this exhausting scene.

