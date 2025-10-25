The 15 Best Marvel Movie Bloopers
It's probably not a breaking news story to know that superhero movies can be a lot of fun to film. With actors wearing crazy costumes, performing ridiculous stunts against green screens, and delivering iconic catchphrases, there's bound to be a lot of laughs on set. Fortunately, for fans of all Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, there's been plenty of peeks behind the curtain thanks to the release of bloopers and gag reels straight from the sets of each of their movies.
Though gag reels were much more prevalent during the age of DVDs and physical media, even recent Marvel movies have had their outtakes shared online to promote the films' respective digital releases. From the first phase of the MCU's "Infinity Saga" to the more recent "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," these are some of the most memorable moments from the film franchise's blooper reels, featuring bits where the actors break character, goof around between takes, or in some cases, improvise lines that were sadly left on the cutting room floor.
Let's take a look at the best Marvel movie bloopers below.
The Avengers - What if Loki is played by Alan Rickman?
Though he's best known for portraying the trickster god Loki in the MCU beginning with 2011's "Thor," Tom Hiddleston has also flexed his ability of doing accurate celebrity impressions. From his talk show appearances alone, Hiddleston has mastered impersonations of Robert De Niro, Owen Wilson, and Jeremy Irons. However, behind the scenes of 2012's "The Avengers," Hiddleston fooled around with an impression of Severus Snape actor Alan Rickman while reciting his Loki dialogue in costume.
In the blooper, Hiddleston apes Rickman's iconic slow-moving, deep voice as he declares, "Excellent. The Avengers' mascot." It's clear the gag resonated well with the crew, as you can hear roaring laughs and even applause off-camera as Hiddleston himself cracks a smile. It's no wonder Rickman was at the top of Hiddleston's mind while playing Loki, as the actor has given the late "Die Hard" veteran credit for inspiring his performance as the god of mischief in the Marvel universe.
The Avengers - Bruce Banner runs for his life
Before we move on from Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe entirely, there's one more iconic blooper from 2012's "The Avengers" we have to mention. The film notably re-introduced the character of Bruce Banner, with Mark Ruffalo replacing Edward Norton in the crossover flick following 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." Even Ruffalo's recruitment into the MCU sounds like something out of a spy movie, leaving the actor with big shoes to fill. If there was any doubt that Ruffalo could fit well into the pre-established crew of Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth, this blooper proved they'd already become quite the team off-set.
Taking place during the filming of the climactic Battle of New York, a shot in which Captain America, Hawkeye, and Banner stare ahead, presumably at the invading Chitauri threat, is undercut when Ruffalo makes a run for it, screaming, "Dudes, you're on your own!" While Evans immediately breaks character, the camera pans to follow Ruffalo running away, as Johansson cracks the slightest smile while turning and watching Ruffalo hop over a piece of debris.
Thor: The Dark World - Jane Foster slapping Thor silly
Before we had our first look at Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor in "Thor: Love & Thunder," she appeared in the first two "Thor" films as Jane Foster, an astrophysicist who becomes the God of Thunder's love interest. However, by the time Jane and Thor reunite in 2013's "Thor: The Dark World," Portman's character has been left high and dry by Hemsworth's, as evidenced by the fact that before she says anything to him, she smacks the god across the face "to make sure he's real."
Unsurprisingly, pulling this scene off without laughing was a challenge for Portman and Hemsworth, as the film's gag reel includes a quick cut compilation of different takes where Portman slaps Hemsworth. In the final one, Hemsworth cracks a smile and Portman herself laughs as she delivers her next line. There's also another moment in the gag reel where Foster's first interaction with Loki sees her punching the god of mischief in the face, which is also included in the compilation, though they look more telegraphed than her face smacks to Thor.
Guardians of the Galaxy - Star Lord's dance-off happens for real
Compared to the other movies in the MCU's Phase 2, "Guardians of the Galaxy" was Marvel's most unlikely box office smash, probably because its tone and visuals are so intrinsic to writer-director James Gunn. Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star Lord, was very different from the Marvel protagonists of films past, best showcased by the film's climax, in which Star Lord challenges the film's antagonist, Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), to a dance-off, which is really just a distraction for his teammates to disarm the Kree warlord.
However, in the film's gag reel, the rest of the cast has some fun by joining Pratt in his dance-off, starting with Pace himself, as Star Lord and Ronan trade cheesy, Michael Jackson-inspired moves. Quickly, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista join in, then all the alien extras standing off to the side. The way this sequence is edited together from different camera angles nearly makes it look like a canon sequence (minus the very obvious green screen), where Quill actually inspires a dance-off in the middle of this intense fight.
Avengers: Age of Ultron - Avengers... do what?
Perhaps one of the greatest moments in the MCU is in "Avengers: Endgame," when Chris Evans' Steve Rogers caps off the epic "portals" scene by uttering the iconic comic book catchphrase: "Avengers... assemble." It's even more surprising that this is the first time the words have ever been spoken in the film franchise, save for one teaser at the end of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in 2015. That film ends with a new Avengers team being assembled by Rogers and Natasha Romanoff, including Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and War Machine (Don Cheadle), and Rogers announces "Avengers..." before the film cuts to credits.
In the film's blooper reel, we get to see the brief moment right after this tease, in which Evans joking points at the camera rather than actually say "... assemble." However, leave it to Scarlett Johansson to give the outtake a touch of silliness by jumping into the air and adorably shouting "Assemble!" herself. Thankfully, this didn't make the final cut, giving more weight to Evans' iconic line in "Endgame," but we still get to enjoy the fake-out as shown in this gag reel.
Ant-Man - Scott gets fired by a great improviser
"Ant-Man" is easily one of the most hilarious superhero movies, which is to be expected from a Marvel franchise starring Paul Rudd as the titular criminal-turned-Avenger. However, the funniest moment in the 2015 film doesn't go to Rudd, but Gregg Turkington, the cinephile who cameos early in the movie as Scott Lang's boss, Dale, at Baskin-Robbins, who fires him after discovering his criminal background, but not before waxing on and on about his admiration for how cool Lang is.
As the blooper reels for "Ant-Man" reveal, there was a lot of back-and-forth between Rudd and Turkington that was left on the cutting room floor. Some of these outtakes include Dale revealing to Lang that he does graphic design as a side passion and would like for Lang to set fire to a competitor's establishment. Another improvised exchange sees Dale ask Lang to train him to steal, arguing that he trained Lang how to scoop sherbet. We at /Film give this blooper reel five bags of popcorn.
Spider-Man: Homecoming - Captain America gives a PSA
When we discuss the worst cameos in Marvel movies and TV shows, at least we can say none of them are Chris Evans as Captain America. During his tenure as Captain America, Evans made annual appearances in MCU projects between 2011 ("Captain America: The First Avenger") and 2019 ("Avengers: Endgame"), including cameos in "Thor: The Dark World," "Ant-Man," and "Spider-Man: Homecoming." However, of all these cameos, "Homecoming" was easily the funniest, as it saw Rogers appearing in public service announcements at Peter Parker's high school.
Unsurprisingly, there were some great bloopers left out of the movie, such as Evans as Rogers saying, "Whether you're a student or a soldier, there's one thing that will always give you an edge: a hot lunch." Evans can barely hold a straight face for one second after delivering that line, which might've made having to record these on a green screen in that awfully uncomfortable Captain America costume worth it. An additional shout-out goes to comedian Hannibal Buress filming the opposite side of the PSAs as a high school coach playing Cap's videos for his students and stumbling over his lines.
Avengers: Infinity War - T'Challa is sick of hearing these goats
Shooting movies with actual animals is always a challenge, but even more so when you're dealing with livestock. At least, that's how it must've felt for Chadwick Boseman, according to the blooper reel for 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War." In one scene with Boseman playing Wakandan king T'Challa, the Black Panther, he's thrown off by the bleating of goats in the background. While his screen partner Danai Gurira immediately breaks and doubles over in laughter, Boseman (still in T'Challa's accent) voices his frustration with the animals: "Ok, now you are going too far, now."
What makes this blooper so good, aside from Boseman's professionalism and quick comedic timing, is the fact that it ruins a genuinely great take of T'Challa speaking opposite Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. Even the entire crew joins in laughing at Boseman's breaking of character, once again proving he was the perfect person for this role not just on-screen, but off it as well. It's no wonder why T'Challa wasn't recast in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Spider-Man can't keep it together around Mysterio
In this perfectly pleasant vacation from the larger MCU, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) becomes adversaries with inter-dimensional superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who turns out to be a vengeful former employee of Tony Stark whose elaborate use of illusion technology and drones have deceived Europe into thinking they're being saved by Avengers-level threats. Whoever had the brilliant idea of putting Holland and Gyllenhaal together in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" must've really had it out for the film's production coordinators.
Case in point, much of the film's blooper reel features Holland and Gyllenhaal unable to keep a straight face around each other, best exemplified by one moment in which Peter and Mysterio first meet in catacombs under Venice, which the two keep ruining by laughing and then accusing each other of inciting it. They don't help their cause by jokingly greeting each other before interlocking arms and taking bites out of watermelon slices. It all comes to a head when Gyllenhaal bluntly states, "I don't think the shot works."
WandaVision - Vision has a booger
Marvel Studios' first Disney+ series, "WandaVision," was a charming departure from formula for the MCU, in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) creates a false reality in Westview, New Jersey to live out her ideal fantasy life with Vision (Paul Bettany), inadvertently trapping the town's citizens in her sitcom-influenced spell. It's a series that's ripe for bloopers, from its tributes to the history of the sitcom to its seasoned comedic cast members like Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings. However, one flub in the gag reel came from an unexpected place: Paul Bettany's nose.
While filming the final episode's climax, in which Wanda and Vision say their goodbyes, it becomes clear that Bettany has a huge booger dripping from his nose. Olsen, to her credit, keeps a straight face until Bettany has a breath between his lines to sniffle it back into his nostril. Afterwards, she lets loose with laughter before complimenting Bettany by saying, "That was impressive."
Black Widow - Melina's pig is stealing the movie
There's a lot of reasons why it took over a decade for Black Widow to get her own MCU movie, but don't let David Harbour convince you it was the fault of a pig on set. Much like Chadwick Boseman's gaffe in "Avengers: Infinity War," an emotional dinner scene between Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov (Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) is interrupted by one of the live pigs that were used as stand-ins for the CGI pigs on Melina's St. Petersburg farm.
The gag reel bit starts with Pugh and Harbour jesting about the pig refusing to leave the shot, but even from another angle, the pig snorts over Weisz's dialogue, ruining the take. Harbour yes-ands the pig's moment, claiming (again, like Boseman, not dropping the Russian accent), "Somebody's stealing the movie!" As the rest of the cast explode into laughter, Harbour turns to the cameras, saying, "Excuse me, there's a thief on set!" Even Weisz can't help but laugh and pet the adorable farm animal.
Spider-Man: No Way Home - Two Peter Parkers get intimate
If you were to tell Spider-Man fans in the mid-2010s that some day we'd get to see an outtake featuring Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire both in costume as Spider-Man, few would've believed you. However, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" let many fans' dreams become reality, as the two alternate Peters are summoned to Earth-616 to help Tom Holland's Spider-Man fight a cabal of his most iconic villains from previous "Spider-Man" films. Garfield has said that being on set with Maguire and Holland was pretty special, and judging by the movie's gag reel, it looks like it.
In one take, presumably shot during the Peters' conversation atop the Statue of Liberty while waiting for the villains to arrive, Garfield sneaks up behind Maguire and gives him a very intimate hug, to which Maguire begins laughing. It's a hilarious bit, and frankly not far off from the actual film given there's a point where Garfield's Peter helps give Maguire's Peter a back crack in reference to Maguire's own injury on the set of the original "Spider-Man" trilogy.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Scarlet Witch loves to fly
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in 2022 saw Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff go full Scarlet Witch, embracing the full extent of her powers as she tore through the multiverse in search of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a teenager with the ability to create portals to other dimensions. Though it still pales in comparison to Maximoff's moments in the best Marvel Comics of all time, the blooper reel shows just how fun it was for Olsen to shoot some of these more complicated stunts as the Scarlet Witch, attached to a harness against a green screen allowing her to fly.
In one adorable outtake from the film's gag reel, Olsen seems to be having the most fun on set, attached to the harness and shouting, "Whee!" as she's moved closer to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who is also connected to his own harness system. Were it not for a slate coming in to mark the beginning of a new take, fans would be able to see Olsen near Cumberbatch while saying, "I'm coming to get you!"
Thunderbolts* - Valentina's an expert at small talk
When you cast Julia Louis-Dreyfus in your movie, you'd be remiss not to give her an opportunity to flex that Mark Twain Prize-winning comedic wit. Fortunately, 2025's "Thunderbolts*" does just that in one moment of its blooper reel, showcasing alternate takes of Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Director of the CIA and architect of the future New Avengers, schmoozing with attendees at a fundraising gala to distract from her impeachment. Clearly, Louis-Dreyfus is off-script as she regals extras with the punchline to her stories.
Among the funniest lines shown in the blooper reel includes Valentina saying, incredulously, "I did go on the subway ... it was extraordinary, there's no air!" while laughing. Some extra props have to go to co-star Geraldine Viswanathan, who plays Valentina's assistant Mel, who must awkwardly stand to side smiling and nodding at her boss' deeply unrelatable jests. And just think: these outtakes don't even touch the top five best quips Valentina has dished out in all of her MCU appearances thus far.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps - The Thing roasts Reed Richards
Now that you can watch "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" at home, you can also enjoy the film's gag reel, which features a lot of great scenes between the First Family that could make this list. However, our personal pick comes when all four, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) stand in Reed's lab, discussing how they could coordinate a global effort to conserve energy in their plan to stop Galactus.
In the midst of Pascal's monologue, Moss-Bachrach (who wears a mo-cap suit) sneezes, prompting Pascal to ask, "Do you have a cold?" Moss-Bachrach quickly retorts, in a way only friends could, "I'm just allergic to dishonest moments." Pascal and Kirby both immediately crack up at the roast, which was not only well-timed but well-said from Moss-Bachrach. Fortunately, the rest of the film proves that Pascal took the advice to heart and gave Reed Richards his all.