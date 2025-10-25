The 15 Best Marvel Movie Bloopers

It's probably not a breaking news story to know that superhero movies can be a lot of fun to film. With actors wearing crazy costumes, performing ridiculous stunts against green screens, and delivering iconic catchphrases, there's bound to be a lot of laughs on set. Fortunately, for fans of all Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, there's been plenty of peeks behind the curtain thanks to the release of bloopers and gag reels straight from the sets of each of their movies.

Though gag reels were much more prevalent during the age of DVDs and physical media, even recent Marvel movies have had their outtakes shared online to promote the films' respective digital releases. From the first phase of the MCU's "Infinity Saga" to the more recent "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," these are some of the most memorable moments from the film franchise's blooper reels, featuring bits where the actors break character, goof around between takes, or in some cases, improvise lines that were sadly left on the cutting room floor.

Let's take a look at the best Marvel movie bloopers below.