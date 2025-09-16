How To Watch Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps At Home

Marvel Studios released three movies in 2025, and the biggest by far was "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." There was a lot riding on this movie, which was the third (well, fourth, if you count the unreleased movie) attempt at bringing Marvel's First Family to the big screen. Though it ended up being just the second-best Marvel movie of 2025 — the best one is "Thunderbolts" and it's not even close — the film succeeded in capturing the tone and feel of the original "Fantastic Four" comics, and in creating a rare comic book universe where the world is actually better off because of its heroes.

It boasts an impressive cast, and its unique visual style, with a retrofuturistic aesthetic, immediately makes "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" stand out as a superhero movie. The alternate 1960s looks stunning and evokes a sense of wonder that's sorely missing from superhero movies, and even thought the script has its issues, this is a worthy welcome to the MCU for some of Marvel's biggest characters ever.

If you were waiting for the film to stream at home rather than go to the cinema (a mindset that led to a slightly disappointing box office run), we have good news for you. Marvel Studios has announced that "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" will be available to stream via digital Video On Demand (VOD) starting September 23, 2025. The film will be available on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, where you can either purchase it for the usual price of $24.99 or rent it for $19.99.