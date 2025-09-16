How To Watch Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps At Home
Marvel Studios released three movies in 2025, and the biggest by far was "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." There was a lot riding on this movie, which was the third (well, fourth, if you count the unreleased movie) attempt at bringing Marvel's First Family to the big screen. Though it ended up being just the second-best Marvel movie of 2025 — the best one is "Thunderbolts" and it's not even close — the film succeeded in capturing the tone and feel of the original "Fantastic Four" comics, and in creating a rare comic book universe where the world is actually better off because of its heroes.
It boasts an impressive cast, and its unique visual style, with a retrofuturistic aesthetic, immediately makes "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" stand out as a superhero movie. The alternate 1960s looks stunning and evokes a sense of wonder that's sorely missing from superhero movies, and even thought the script has its issues, this is a worthy welcome to the MCU for some of Marvel's biggest characters ever.
If you were waiting for the film to stream at home rather than go to the cinema (a mindset that led to a slightly disappointing box office run), we have good news for you. Marvel Studios has announced that "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" will be available to stream via digital Video On Demand (VOD) starting September 23, 2025. The film will be available on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, where you can either purchase it for the usual price of $24.99 or rent it for $19.99.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD in October
If you want to do more than just temporarily relive the bizarre moment when "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" borrows a classic "SpongeBob" meme as a plot point, and you want to be able to watch it with the highest bitrate and to actually own the film rather than risk it disappearing on a platform's whim, then this movie will also be available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting October 14, 2025. This version doesn't just have the best video and audio quality, but it also comes with bonus features — which seem to be becoming rarer and rarer these days.
The physical release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" comes with these bonus features:
Deleted Scenes: "Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen," "Fantastic Four Day," "Subterranea," "Birthday Sweater," "Taking Turns."
Gag Reel: Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."
Meet The First Family: The creation of the Fantastic Four saved Marvel Comics in 1961 and has only flourished as years have passed. Matt Shakman and the cast explain how they found themselves gravitating toward each role and creating the ultimate family unit
Fantastic Futurism: The filmmakers discuss the process of immersing the cast and crew in the film's retro-futuristic aesthetic. Join Matt Shakman and crew as they discuss the experience of shooting in gigantic mid-century New York sets and stepping into an otherworldly era.
From Beyond and Below: The team explores bringing complex characters from the page to the screen, including a larger-than-life Galactus, grounded Harvey Elder/Mole Man, and an emotionally rich Silver Surfer.
Audio Commentary: Watch the film with audio commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani.