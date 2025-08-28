The Latest Lawsuit Against Amazon Is A Battle Cry For A Better Film Future

There may be no more despicable scam in home entertainment right now than the "buy" option on digital movies offered by streamers like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and longtime offender Apple TV+. When you buy a good outright, it is yours in perpetuity unless you decide to sell it. This is settled law and, really, should go without saying. But the advent of digital ownership has thrown a spanner into the works, and now consumers, who have discovered that their media purchase can get yoinked from their account at any time, are fighting back in the courts.

On August 22, 2025, Lisa Reingold filed a potential class action lawsuit in federal court against Amazon (via The Hollywood Reporter), alleging that the company misled her when she bought Nickelodeon's cheerleader-turned-quarterback series "Bella and the Bulldogs — Volume 4." This is the second such lawsuit that has been brought against the Jeff Bezos-owned company. In 2020, Californian Amanda Caudel sued Amazon for unfair competition and false advertising, claiming the company "secretly reserves the right" to terminate users' access to media they've bought instead of rented. The case was ultimately dismissed, but this time, Amazon might not be so lucky.

A recently enacted California law stipulates that any up-front language signifying that the user has bought or purchased a digital product must directly inform the customer that the streaming service reserves the right to remove said media at any time. Depending on how the law is interpreted legally, the read-the-fine-print defense could go down in flames. If so, this could potentially impact the theatrical exhibition industry in a very positive way.