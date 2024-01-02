Mark Ruffalo's Recruitment To The MCU Sounds Like Something Out Of A Spy Movie

The 2010 San Diego Comic-Con was not the biggest gathering in the event's history (2015's estimated 167,000 attendees set a record that will likely never be passed in our post-COVID world), but in terms of its importance as a movie marketing event, this was the freakin' year. The gargantuan, hangar-sized Hall H, christened in 2004 as the home for star-studded studio panels, was packed on both peak days as major stars and filmmakers shilled the next two years' most anticipated genre titles. Friday was all about "The Twilight Saga: New Moon," which, with all its major stars present, turned into a shriek-filled presentation as deafening as The Beatles' 1964 appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

And then there was Saturday.

Warner Bros. kicked off the Hall H festivities with a buzzy panel that could've matched the "Twilight" delirium had the main Harry Potter trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint showed up for the "Deathly Hallows: Part I" preview. The day threatened to descend into chaos when a fight between attendees ended with one of the combatants getting stabbed in the eye with a pen. But even the threat of nerd-on-nerd violence couldn't scare people away from the weekend's must-attend Marvel Studios presentation.

Two months after the blockbuster release of "Iron Man 2," fans were fairly certain they'd see footage from Marvel's 2011 duo of "Thor" and "Captain America: The First Avenger" — and that would've been enough. But the studio had something much splashier in mind, and one of the panel's participants wasn't sure if he'd be hitting the Hall H stage until the morning of his appearance.