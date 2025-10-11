Street Fighter 2026 Movie Cast And Character Guide: Who Plays Who

After decades of waiting, "Street Fighter" fans are finally set to get a new feature film adaptation of the classic Capcom video game. Cool?

Like all fighting games that have attempted to translate to adapt that indescribable experience of ruining a friendship by spamming one move from across the arena, the idea of a "Street Fighter" movie inspires as much hope as it does dread. The 1994 film, which stars Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia, and boasts a fair vanguard of passionate defenders, is still generally considered one of the worst video game movies ever made. Even in the golden age of video game adaptations, how are studios supposed to capture the magic of the 2D fighter?

Filling the cast with over a dozen shocking — yet kinda brilliant — casting choices is certainly one option. In the same way fans are thrilled by the roster announcements of each new "Street Fighter" installment, gamers and moviegoers alike will be overwhelmed by the absurdity of the "Street Fighter" 2026 cast line-up, which includes A-list Hollywood stars, viral stand-up comedians, a laundry list of professional wrestlers, and a few genuinely terrifying martial arts masters.

Let's break down the 2026 "Street Fighter" movie cast and explain who is playing who.