50 Cent Is Unrecognizable As Balrog For The Live-Action Street Fighter Movie

Attention all gamers and '90s kids: Your wildest dreams are inching closer and closer to becoming a reality ... and we do mean wild. Despite representing one of the most popular and highest-grossing video game franchises currently in existence, it's fair to say that the "Street Fighter" property's various live-action adaptations have been, uh, largely a miss. (Although, of course, there are always defenders of titles like the 1994 "Street Fighter." The less said about 2009's "Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li," however, the better.) Still, that certainly hasn't stopped Hollywood from trying, and the latest attempt to bring this franchise to life on the big screen comes in the form of the upcoming blockbuster starring Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as the fan-favorite Chun-Li, Jason Momoa as Blanka, and many more. The cast has spent the last few months teasing the looks for their respective characters, but today brings us one of the more outrageous reveals yet.

Yes, it's none other than 50 Cent's turn to get in the ring and show us what he's cooking up with Balrog, the African-American boxer that most everyone knows is (loosely) patterned after the boxing legend and "The Hangover" star Mike Tyson. "Street Fighter" is currently shooting in Australia with Japanese director Kitao Sakurai taking the reins, which means the ensemble has had to be in fighting shape to accurately reflect these larger-than-life characters. (Remaining faithful and accurate to the original — and incredibly silly — Capcom fighting games is very, very serious business, you see.) Right on cue, 50 Cent has taken to social media (via Yahoo Entertainment) and released a brief glimpse into his training for Balrog, along with his rather unrecognizable new look as the boxer:

I don't expect you to understand my level of discipline but watch it, it's entertaining. Street Fighter Coming soon, then Street Fighter ll BALROG! All Roads Lead to Shreveport • https://t.co/WtNREs3AKy pic.twitter.com/FyirkQUMhV — 50cent (@50cent) September 13, 2025