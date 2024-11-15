Mike Tyson Didn't Realize He Was Going To Film His Career-Redefining Cameo In The Hangover

Long before he was scheduled to step into the ring with Jake Paul in a fight that Netflix is billing as a "must-see boxing mega-event," boxing legend Mike Tyson once teamed up with the director who would go on to make the Oscar-winning "Joker" in order to hang out with a tiger and punch Zach Galifianakis in the face. 2009 was a very different time, folks, and "The Hangover" was the comic lightning bolt Hollywood never knew it needed ... thanks, in part, to the celebrity boxer.

A heavyweight champion whose athletic accomplishments are only rivaled by his controversial behavior outside of the ring (including a six-year conviction for rape in 1992), Tyson would have to go extremely far to run into someone who didn't know his name or recognize that distinctive face tattoo (which once posed a legal challenge for "The Hangover: Part II," incredibly enough). Yet even this world-famous figure couldn't have imagined that his cameo in one of the most popular American comedies of the century would go on to redefine how younger fans would view his career — not least of all because he was hardly even aware of his movie appearance, at the time. With Tyson returning to the spotlight, a particularly offbeat quote of his from a few years back is making the rounds all over again. While talking to author Tony Robbins in a 2019 podcast interview (via Independent), he revisited his hazy memories of how he first came aboard "The Hangover" and his surprise to find out that he had apparently agreed to appear in a hilarious scene:

"Listen, I didn't even know I was in the movie. I met the [actors] in a club, they were in the VIP section and I said, 'This is where I normally sit, nobody's normally here' [...] It was Zach, the other guy, and he said, 'We're going to be in a movie with you.' And I said, 'Yeah? When?' And he said, 'Tomorrow.'"

Tyson's eclectic nightlife was once the fodder of countless tabloid headlines in those years, though fueled by the dark side of fame and fortune.