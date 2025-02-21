Why Paulie From Reacher Season 3 Looks So Familiar

This post contains mild spoilers for the first three episodes of "Reacher" season three

"Reacher" set a streaming record for Prime Video when it debuted back in 2022, thereby ensuring its ongoing existence as one of the platform's flagship shows. Since that first season, wherein Reacher took on a group of counterfeiters, the titular ex-military policeman has faced off against the T-1000 himself, Robert Patrick. Having defeated such a formidable foe, Reacher needed an even bigger challenge in season 3. While the first three episodes reveal that the real villain is Brian Tee's Francis Xavier Quinn, there's a much more imposing physical threat in this latest season: Olivier Richters' gigantic henchman, Paulie.

Yes, the "Reacher" writers have put Alan Ritchson's hulking hero up against an even larger bruiser in the form of Richters' bodyguard. While there's plenty of intrigue and mystery at the heart of "Reacher" season 3, many fans will surely be tuning in simply to see whether Reacher can defeat Bigger Reacher. There is sure to be an epic showdown when the two juggernauts eventually face off. Even though it's shot like a premium drama, the secret to this show's success has never been more complex than "big man hits people very hard," and this season epitomizes that with the arrival of Paulie.

"Reacher" season 3 is based on the seventh book in author Lee Child's popular series, titled "Persuader." It's in this novel that Paulie first appeared, which must have presented quite the challenge for the "Reacher" casting producers. How do you find someone more physically imposing than the 6 foot 2 inches, 235-pound beast that is Alan Ritchson? Well, they managed to do just that with Richters, who stands at an incredible 7 feet 2 inches and weighs 350 pounds. But the Dutch bodybuilder isn't just known for his size. In fact, he's carving out a nice little acting career for himself of late, making him a great fit for the Prime Video series. Here's everything you need to know about the man who plays Paulie in "Reacher" season 3.