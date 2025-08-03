12 Best Wrestlers Who Appeared In Comic Book Movies And TV Shows

As the likes of All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment have become fully fledged entertainment brands, rather than just wrestling promotions, it's become more common to see the in-ring performers make the jump to Hollywood — and no, not those awful movies like "The Chaperone," "The Marine 6: Close Quarters," or any of Hulk Hogan's questionable straight-to-video offerings. You only need to look at how Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns were cast in major roles as Guile and Akuma respectively in Kitao Sakurai's "Street Fighter" reboot movie. In the past, they may have been credited as Thug #1 and Thug #2 in some random action scene.

Considering how wacky the world of pro wrestling is, it's no surprise to see it cross over much more with comic book movies and TV shows. After all, pro wrestlers are simply superheroes in skimpier tights and with their own catchphrases — and they have left their mark on the mediums, too. Seriously, look at how Dwayne Johnson tried to change the hierarchy of power of the DC Universe in "Black Adam." He certainly did so — but maybe not in the way he expected.

So, let's take a moment to celebrate the melting point of these two juggernauts of pop culture, exploring the best wrestlers who appeared in comic book movies and TV shows. Ring the bell!