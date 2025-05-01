The 15 Best Cartoons Of The 1980s, Ranked

Cartoons from the 1980s hit differently. Maybe it was the fact they were all clever subliminal advertisements to bankrupt parents into buying endless merchandise and unnecessary items like Michaelangelo's Sewer Exploration Belt (though this author still asked for two of them for his birthday). The point is these animated series continue to be spoken about to this day, remaining cherished pop culture artifacts.

Advertisement

But how in the world do you rank the best of the best? That proved tricky, to be honest. The /Film team wrestled with all options, considering which shows had the greatest legacy and influence — both then and now. Heck, I even suggested a Hell in a Cell match to settle a spot for "BraveStarr," but the idea was vetoed as "too dangerous" or something. Nonetheless, shoutout to "BraveStarr," "My Little Pony," and "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends," as these shows deserve honorable mentions here.

With the formalities out of the way, let's explore the best cartoons of the 1980s. Also, feel free to play the theme songs as you read along for the full nostalgia experience.