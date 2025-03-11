The G.I. Joe Movie You Didn't Realize Marvel Helped Make

The original G.I. Joe toyline was conceived in 1963 by designer Stanley Weston and was meant to serve as a more "masculine" counterpart to the female dolls designed for girls. Indeed, the word "doll" was used by marketers to describe babies or dress-up miniature women, not soldiers or men of action. Hasbro came up with the term "action figure" to refer to its G.I. Joes, and the term stuck. For several generations, children's toys were heavily gendered along those lines, with "girl" toys encouraging motherhood, domesticity, and fashion, while "boy" toys encouraged combat and violence.

By 1982, the G.I. Joe brand had become moribund and was in need of a sprucing up. A new line of toys was launched under the new name G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. These figures were only 3.75 inches high (the older ones were 12 inches) and were composed of 11 cartoony characters. They were American soldiers ... kind of. G.I. Joe was really a multinational organization that fought a freelance band of world terrorists known as Cobra. The toys were released alongside a Marvel comic book and a full-blown animated show, itself overseen by Marvel and Sunbow Productions.

The series, although little more than a glorified toy commercial, was phenomenally successful, running 95 episodes over three years. It entrenched itself deeply in the consciousnesses of the children watching, a prime example of successful branding. '80s kids tend to speak of the silly-ass paramilitary toy ad in glowing terms.

On April 20, 1987, "G.I. Joe: The Movie" was released on home media. It was a high-end, 93-minute feature that starred dozens of G.I. Joe characters, old and new, and featured a bigger, more expansive story. It was initially intended to be a theatrical release, but moved to home video after the Hasbro-produced films "My Little Pony: The Movie" and the deathly "The Transformers: The Movie" (both released in 1986) tanked at the box office.

Fun trivia: "G.I. Joe: The Movie," like the toy line, was partially overseen by Marvel Productions, the same company that made multiple superhero shows from 1981 to 1993.