The Muppet Movie Scene That Inspired Muppet Babies

"The Muppets Take Manhattan" ends up focusing on how the many beloved characters handle being on their own. The film opens with the excellent "Together Again," performed by a large group of felt characters as part of a college show that they want to bring to the Great White Way. But when Broadway producers express negative interest in the show, Kermit and the gang end up going their separate ways to limited success. At one key point, Kermit and Piggy take a carriage ride through Central Park as Piggy imagines what it would have been like if the two of them and all their friends had known each other as babies. That leads to a fantasy sequence anchored by the song "I'm Gonna Always Love You," a bouncy and fast-paced number led by Piggy, as much about her love for Kermit as it is about how all of the Muppets will always have a special bond for each other. On its own, it's a sweet sentiment and an equally sweet song. (Your mileage may vary, but the image of live-action Muppet babies is ... honestly very odd.)

When the film was released in the summer of 1984, it may not have been obvious, but plans were in the works to keep this idea going in animated form. It's not that everyone from the Muppets was on board with the idea, initially proposed by Jim Henson himself. According to an interview with the creative director of the Jim Henson Company Michael Frith, the film's director and co-writer, Frank Oz (who was also a longtime Muppet performer, of course), was reportedly not a fan, but Henson was already working to incorporate the Muppet babies idea into everything from a music video for the song to "Muppet Babies" itself.

That animated show was approved by CBS a few months before the film was released, ensuring that it would be on the air in the fall of 1984. Though Henson was reportedly wary of the show going through the Saturday-morning cartoon treatment (with potentially lower budgets and quality), he wound up partnering with Marvel Productions, a now-defunct arm of what was once Marvel that closed up in the early 1990s. The show was put into production soon after, and now, we have more than 100 episodes of the original "Muppet Babies," featuring a slew of voice actors in place of Henson, Oz, and the rest. (Among those actors? Dave Coulier of "Full House" and stand-up comedian Howie Mandel.)