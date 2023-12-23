Decades Before Disney Owned Star Wars, The Muppets Made Their Worlds Collide

The first "Pigs in Space" segment of "The Muppet Show" occurred in the third episode of the show's second season, the one hosted by Milton Berle. "Pigs in Space" sought to lampoon all of the most popular sci-fi tropes of the day, most notably "Star Trek," which was exploding in popularity at the time thanks to endless syndication deals. The segments took place on board a pig-shaped vessel called the Swinetrek, which was commanded by the handsome Captain Link Hogthrob (Jim Henson). Miss Piggy (Frank Oz) played First Mate Piggy, and the ship's chief medical officer was Dr. Strangepork (Jerry Nelson). The "Pigs in Space" segment was so popular, it appeared in 32 episodes of "The Muppet Show" through its fifth season. The segment was revived for the short-lived 1997 series "Muppets Tonight," where it was called "Pigs in Space: Deep Dish Nine: The Next Generation of Pigs in Space."

"The Muppet Show" crested in popularity at about the same time "Star Wars" was infiltrating popular culture like a cloud of spores. George Lucas' 1977 film took the public kind of by surprise, and many makers of TV and film weren't sure, at least at first, how to respond. In 1978, the first "Star Wars" sequel hit the airwaves in the form of "The Star Wars Holiday Special," a truly horrible outing — truly, truly horrible — that attempted to fold "Star Wars" into the TV variety show format that was popular at the time. Carrie Fisher appeared in character as Princess Leia on "Donny & Marie." Meco released a "Star Wars" disco record.

Most famously, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Peter Mahew appeared in character as Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, and Chewbacca respectively on "Pigs in Space" on February 25, 1980. R2-D2 played himself.