Why ThunderCats Was Canceled

Tobin Wolf's 1985 animated TV series "ThunderCats" was a very, very odd beast. The titular characters were superpowered humanoid/feline aliens from the planet Thundara, living at an unspecified time in history. The plot follows the ThunderCats after the destruction of Thundara, and their subsequent relocation to a distant world called Third Earth. Third Earth is sparsely populated by benevolent robot teddy bears called Berbils, but is also home to the occasional beasts and monsters. In a faraway cave rests Mumm-Ra (Earl Hammond), an impossibly ancient mummy that aims to take over the world with magic spells. He is able to transform into a muscled wrestler for short spans.

The six ThunderCats have built a massive mechanical castle on Third Earth, and are led by the royal prince Lion-O (Larry Kenney), who is armed with the mystical Sword of Omens and a magical claw glove. His subjects include the fast-running Cheetara (Lynne Lipton), the engineer Panthro (Earle Hyman), the spiritual Tygra (Peter Newman), and the tweener twins WilyKit and WilyKat (Lipton and Newman). They also possessed a whining opossum-like gremlin named Snarf (Bob McFadden).

The series follows the ThunderCats' altercations with Mumm-Ra and his minions. "ThunderCats" was one of many toyetic shows of the 1980s, making huge amounts of cash from merch sales. Despite the bonkers fantasy premise and unusually deserted setting, "ThunderCats" was a hit, running for 130 episodes (!) over its four seasons. It ended its run in 1989.

Kids of the 1980s likely recall the controversy surrounding "ThunderCats." Like many of the shows of the era, "ThunderCats" was soul-suckingly toy-focused, tying its characters and vehicles into already-manufactured toy products that kids could buy. Consumer watchdog groups cited "ThunderCats" (and many others) as eroding the imaginations of children, priming them to be consumers of toys, not enriched human beings. Even Ronald Reagan got involved. The controversy helped push "ThunderCats" toward cancelation.