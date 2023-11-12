The Correct Order To Watch The Transformers Franchise

"Transformers" has been a staple in pop culture for going on 40 years now. From the somewhat humble beginnings as a bunch of transforming toys turned popular cartoon series to eventually becoming a multi-billion-dollar film franchise, Optimus Prime and the gang have come a long way. Speaking of the movies, we now live in a world with seven live-action movies, as well as the animated one from the '80s, with even more on the way. That being the case, it might be a little tough for casual movie lovers to keep track of things. We're here to help.

We're going to go over the correct movie to watch the "Transformers" movies, either for those who simply want to watch them in the order they were released, or those who would prefer to watch them in chronological order. Either way, we've got you covered. We're also going to go over some recommended additional viewing for those who need more Autobots and Decepticons in their lives. Let's get into it.