Transformers One - Release Date, Cast, Director And More Info

The "Transformers" movies took a pretty healthy break after the release of 2018's "Bumblebee," even if that wasn't originally the plan that Paramount Pictures had in mind. Regardless, thanks to the pandemic, that's exactly what happened. But with the release of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" in 2023, the franchise is back with much more to come. Not only are we poised for more live-action movies but we're also getting a feature-length, theatrically-released animated film in the form of "Transformers One."

While the robots in disguise started out as toys, it was in no small part thanks to the '80s animated series, as well as 1986's "Transformers: The Movie" that helped make the Autobots and Decepticons staples of pop culture. So bringing it back around to animation feels like a full-circle moment, and one that may well excite fans who checked out during Michael Bay's later live-action entries. So what is this movie going to be about? When is it hitting theaters? Who is playing Optimus Prime? We're here to give you all of that information and much more. Let's dive in.