10 Best John Cena Movies & TV Shows Ranked

Throughout the bulk of his career, John Cena has been known as the quintessential good guy in professional wrestling. Although, his fans got a whole new look at him and his life outside the ring thanks to the groundbreaking reality series "Total Divas," as well as its spinoff "Total Bellas."

Advertisement

Airing on E! for nine seasons between 2013 and 2019, "Total Divas" pulled the curtain back on the lives of various members of the WWE women's locker room. Twin wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella were a prominent part of the cast for the entire run of the show, so viewers were given access to these now-WWE Hall of Famers and their families. Since Nikki was dating Cena at the time, he was also prominently featured in the franchise.

The John Cena depicted in these shows is pretty different than the character he portrays on WWE programming. Let's just say that he's quite particular about the way he lives his life. In one episode, he presented Bella with a 75-page document that outlined the household rules before she moved in with him. Sure, reality television is often more scripted than professional wrestling, but some of this stuff was almost too crazy to be made up. Whether these situations were truly based in reality or not, many fans joked that "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas" were the only places that wrestling fans could see him act like a heel again (until recently). While it would be great to get the behind-the-scenes dirt on this era of Cena's career, at least there's still plenty of insight to be uncovered on these shows that opened up the wrestling fandom to a whole new demographic of fans.

Advertisement